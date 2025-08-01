More About ALTLAYER

AltLayer Logo

AltLayer Price(ALTLAYER)

AltLayer (ALTLAYER) Live Price Chart

$0.03346
$0.03346$0.03346
-3.29%1D
USD

ALTLAYER Live Price Data & Information

AltLayer (ALTLAYER) is currently trading at 0.03348 USD with a market cap of 133.78M USD. ALTLAYER to USD price is updated in real-time.

AltLayer Key Market Performance:

$ 3.32M USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.29%
AltLayer 24-hour price change
4.00B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ALTLAYER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ALTLAYER price information.

ALTLAYER Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of AltLayer for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0011383-3.29%
30 Days$ +0.00807+31.75%
60 Days$ +0.00567+20.38%
90 Days$ +0.00218+6.96%
AltLayer Price Change Today

Today, ALTLAYER recorded a change of $ -0.0011383 (-3.29%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AltLayer 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00807 (+31.75%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AltLayer 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ALTLAYER saw a change of $ +0.00567 (+20.38%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AltLayer 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00218 (+6.96%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ALTLAYER Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of AltLayer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.03323
$ 0.03323$ 0.03323

$ 0.03647
$ 0.03647$ 0.03647

$ 0.6942
$ 0.6942$ 0.6942

-0.98%

-3.29%

+0.45%

ALTLAYER Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 133.78M
$ 133.78M$ 133.78M

$ 3.32M
$ 3.32M$ 3.32M

4.00B
4.00B 4.00B

What is AltLayer (ALTLAYER)

AltLayer is an open and decentralized protocol for rollups. AltLayer brings together a novel idea of Restaked Rollups which takes rollups (spun from any rollup stack such as OP Stack, Arbitrum Orbit, Polygon CDK, ZK Stack, etc.) and provides them with enhanced security, decentralization, interoperability and crypto-economic fast finality by leveraging restaking mechanism.

AltLayer is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AltLayer investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ALTLAYER staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AltLayer on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AltLayer buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AltLayer Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AltLayer, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ALTLAYER? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AltLayer price prediction page.

AltLayer Price History

Tracing ALTLAYER's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ALTLAYER's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AltLayer price history page.

AltLayer (ALTLAYER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AltLayer (ALTLAYER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ALTLAYER token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy AltLayer (ALTLAYER)

Looking for how to buy AltLayer? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AltLayer on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ALTLAYER to Local Currencies

1 ALTLAYER to VND
881.0262
1 ALTLAYER to AUD
A$0.051894
1 ALTLAYER to GBP
0.02511
1 ALTLAYER to EUR
0.0291276
1 ALTLAYER to USD
$0.03348
1 ALTLAYER to MYR
RM0.1426248
1 ALTLAYER to TRY
1.3616316
1 ALTLAYER to JPY
¥5.022
1 ALTLAYER to ARS
ARS$45.9258552
1 ALTLAYER to RUB
2.715228
1 ALTLAYER to INR
2.9288304
1 ALTLAYER to IDR
Rp548.8523712
1 ALTLAYER to KRW
46.62927
1 ALTLAYER to PHP
1.9471968
1 ALTLAYER to EGP
￡E.1.6257888
1 ALTLAYER to BRL
R$0.187488
1 ALTLAYER to CAD
C$0.0462024
1 ALTLAYER to BDT
4.0905864
1 ALTLAYER to NGN
51.2709372
1 ALTLAYER to UAH
1.3957812
1 ALTLAYER to VES
Bs4.11804
1 ALTLAYER to CLP
$32.4756
1 ALTLAYER to PKR
Rs9.4922496
1 ALTLAYER to KZT
18.2054196
1 ALTLAYER to THB
฿1.09647
1 ALTLAYER to TWD
NT$1.0013868
1 ALTLAYER to AED
د.إ0.1228716
1 ALTLAYER to CHF
Fr0.0271188
1 ALTLAYER to HKD
HK$0.2624832
1 ALTLAYER to MAD
.د.م0.3053376
1 ALTLAYER to MXN
$0.6317676
1 ALTLAYER to PLN
0.1252152
1 ALTLAYER to RON
лв0.1486512
1 ALTLAYER to SEK
kr0.3274344
1 ALTLAYER to BGN
лв0.0572508
1 ALTLAYER to HUF
Ft11.7307224
1 ALTLAYER to CZK
0.7204896
1 ALTLAYER to KWD
د.ك0.01024488
1 ALTLAYER to ILS
0.1134972

AltLayer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AltLayer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AltLayer Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AltLayer

