BREAKING – Crypto Markets Cheer As Trump Signs Bill Ending Gov’t Shutdown

United States President Donald Trump late Wednesday signed legislation that ended the country’s 43-day government shutdown, reopening federal agencies and restarting paused services after what had become the longest shutdown in modern history. Reports have disclosed the measure passed both houses this week and moves quickly to restore pay and services. Related Reading: Dogecoin Alert! Price Could Explode Over 2,800%, Analyst Says Funding Push Restores Pay And Services According to official House materials, the measure passed the House by a 222–209 vote and carries continuing appropriations that fund agencies through January 30, 2026. The bill covers several full-year appropriations and aims to return back pay to hundreds of thousands of federal workers who were furloughed or forced to work without pay. President Trump signs bill to OFFICIALLY reopen the government, ending the Democrat Shutdown. Let’s get our country WORKING again. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QJqX90k9sC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 13, 2025 Markets Liked The Certainty Risk assets jumped as lawmakers moved to end the standoff. Reports have disclosed Bitcoin climbed back toward the $105,000 area after the breakthrough, while broader crypto tokens also showed gains as traders priced in the reduction of fiscal uncertainty. Short, sharp moves in the market reflected traders unwinding defensive positions. Crypto Reaction In Numbers Bitcoin rose from lows near $99,300 earlier in the week to above $105,000 on news of progress, a move that some outlets measured as a roughly 6.7% uptick over recent sessions. Ethereum recovered toward about $3,600 as investors rotated back into riskier assets. These moves came alongside rallies in stocks and other risk markets. Based on reports from market commentators, the end of the shutdown reduced one layer of macro uncertainty. That made it easier for large funds and ETFs to move money without the risk of sudden policy disruption. Some short-term flows into crypto appear tied to renewed confidence that key infrastructure — like air travel and federal programs — will run normally again. The longest shutdown in U.S. history is finally over. My statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6qClXi8xfH — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) November 13, 2025 Political Fallout And Next Steps Lawmakers from both parties have already signaled new fights ahead, with pressure to address policy items that were left out of the funding package. The White House framed the outcome as a win for governance, while critics said parts of the deal leave important programs and protections unresolved. Related Reading: XRP Has Held Its Ground As Most Altcoins Fall, Market Observers Say Market Watchers Offer Caution While the immediate market reaction was positive, several analysts warned that gains tied to the shutdown’s end could be temporary. Volatility may return if political gridlock reemerges or if technical resistance levels hold for major tokens. The buying seen on the reopening was broad, but not unanimous, and many traders are watching whether flows remain steady into year-end. Featured image from ABC News, chart from TradingView