What is Ascendia (AMB)

Powered by the AMB-net blockchain and its AMB token, AirDAO is an ecosystem of innovative, user-friendly dApps accessible through a single dashboard.

Ascendia is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Ascendia Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ascendia, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AMB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Ascendia price prediction page.

Ascendia Price History

Tracing AMB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AMB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Ascendia price history page.

Ascendia (AMB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ascendia (AMB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AMB token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ascendia What is the price of Ascendia (AMB) today? The live price of Ascendia (AMB) is 0.0001038 USD . What is the market cap of Ascendia (AMB)? The current market cap of Ascendia is $ 595.40K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AMB by its real-time market price of 0.0001038 USD . What is the circulating supply of Ascendia (AMB)? The current circulating supply of Ascendia (AMB) is 5.74B USD . What was the highest price of Ascendia (AMB)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Ascendia (AMB) is 0.0384 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Ascendia (AMB)? The 24-hour trading volume of Ascendia (AMB) is $ 66.81K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

