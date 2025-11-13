Ascendia to Colombian Peso Conversion Table
AMB to COP Conversion Table
- 1 AMB0.11 COP
- 2 AMB0.23 COP
- 3 AMB0.34 COP
- 4 AMB0.45 COP
- 5 AMB0.56 COP
- 6 AMB0.68 COP
- 7 AMB0.79 COP
- 8 AMB0.90 COP
- 9 AMB1.01 COP
- 10 AMB1.13 COP
- 50 AMB5.63 COP
- 100 AMB11.25 COP
- 1,000 AMB112.51 COP
- 5,000 AMB562.54 COP
- 10,000 AMB1,125.08 COP
The table above displays real-time Ascendia to Colombian Peso (AMB to COP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 AMB to 10,000 AMB. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked AMB amounts using the latest COP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom AMB to COP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
COP to AMB Conversion Table
- 1 COP8.888 AMB
- 2 COP17.77 AMB
- 3 COP26.66 AMB
- 4 COP35.55 AMB
- 5 COP44.44 AMB
- 6 COP53.32 AMB
- 7 COP62.21 AMB
- 8 COP71.10 AMB
- 9 COP79.99 AMB
- 10 COP88.88 AMB
- 50 COP444.4 AMB
- 100 COP888.8 AMB
- 1,000 COP8,888 AMB
- 5,000 COP44,441 AMB
- 10,000 COP88,882 AMB
The table above shows real-time Colombian Peso to Ascendia (COP to AMB) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 COP to 10,000 COP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Ascendia you can get at current rates based on commonly used COP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Ascendia (AMB) is currently trading at CO$ 0.11 COP , reflecting a -7.63% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at CO$208.62M with a fully diluted market capitalization of CO$854.65M COP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Ascendia Price page.
28.16T COP
Circulation Supply
208.62M
24-Hour Trading Volume
854.65M COP
Market Cap
-7.63%
Price Change (1D)
CO$ 0.00003371
24H High
CO$ 0.00002623
24H Low
The AMB to COP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Ascendia's fluctuations against COP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Ascendia price.
AMB to COP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 AMB = 0.11 COP | 1 COP = 8.888 AMB
Today, the exchange rate for 1 AMB to COP is 0.11 COP.
Buying 5 AMB will cost 0.56 COP and 10 AMB is valued at 1.13 COP.
1 COP can be traded for 8.888 AMB.
50 COP can be converted to 444.4 AMB, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 AMB to COP has changed by -15.20% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -7.63%, reaching a high of 0.12496328993029512 COP and a low of 0.09723485894012582 COP.
One month ago, the value of 1 AMB was 0.1409775709299651 COP, which represents a -20.20% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, AMB has changed by -0.2707970432930305 COP, resulting in a -70.65% change in its value.
All About Ascendia (AMB)
Now that you have calculated the price of Ascendia (AMB), you can learn more about Ascendia directly at MEXC. Learn about AMB past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Ascendia, trading pairs, and more.
AMB to COP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Ascendia (AMB) has fluctuated between 0.09723485894012582 COP and 0.12496328993029512 COP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.09723485894012582 COP to a high of 0.15806688468192773 COP. You can view detailed AMB to COP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|CO$ 0
|CO$ 0
|CO$ 0
|CO$ 0
|Low
|CO$ 0
|CO$ 0
|CO$ 0
|CO$ 0
|Average
|CO$ 0
|CO$ 0
|CO$ 0
|CO$ 0
|Volatility
|+22.63%
|+45.85%
|+145.25%
|+109.16%
|Change
|-8.13%
|-15.14%
|-20.14%
|-70.25%
Ascendia Price Forecast in COP for 2026 and 2030
Ascendia’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential AMB to COP forecasts for the coming years:
AMB Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Ascendia could reach approximately CO$0.12 COP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
AMB Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, AMB may rise to around CO$0.14 COP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Ascendia Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
AMB and COP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Ascendia (AMB) vs USD: Market Comparison
Ascendia Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.00003035
- 7-Day Change: -15.20%
- 30-Day Trend: -20.20%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including AMB, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to COP, the USD price of AMB remains the primary market benchmark.
Colombian Peso (COP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (COP/USD): 0.00026977810750657583
- 7-Day Change: +5.18%
- 30-Day Trend: +5.18%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger COP means you will pay less to get the same amount of AMB.
- A weaker COP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the AMB to COP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Ascendia (AMB) and Colombian Peso (COP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in AMB, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the AMB to COP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and COP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. COP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence COP's strength. When COP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like AMB, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Ascendia, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for AMB may rise, impacting its conversion to COP.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the AMB to COP exchange rate calculated?
The AMB to COP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of AMB (often in USD or USDT), converted to COP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the AMB to COP rate change so frequently?
AMB to COP rate changes so frequently because both Ascendia and Colombian Peso are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed AMB to COP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the AMB to COP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the AMB to COP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert AMB to COP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my AMB to COP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of AMB against COP over time?
You can understand the AMB against COP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the AMB to COP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken COP, impacting the conversion rate even if AMB stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the AMB to COP exchange rate?
Ascendia halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the AMB to COP rate.
Can I compare the AMB to COP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the AMB to COP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the AMB to COP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Ascendia price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the AMB to COP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but COP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target AMB to COP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Ascendia and the Colombian Peso?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Ascendia and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting AMB to COP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your COP into AMB of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is AMB to COP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor AMB prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, AMB to COP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the AMB to COP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen COP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive AMB to COP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Ascendia News and Market Updates
PA Daily | Binance will delist AMB, CLV, STMX and VITE; Argentine President accused of fraud due to LIBRA token scandal
Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, spent 4 billion yen to increase its holdings of 269.43 BTC; VITE fell 40% in a short period of time and AMB fell 22% due to the delisting of Binance; the investment institution under billionaire Paul Tudor Jones held $426.9 million of BlackRock IBIT.2025/02/17
AB’nin Dijital Euro’yu Ethereum Veya Solana Üzerinde Çıkaracağı İddia Edildi: Karşı Açıklama Geldi!
Avrupa Merkez Bankası (AMB), dijital euronun Ethereum veya Solana gibi açık blockchainler üzerinde çalıştırılması konusundaki iddialara yanıt verdi. AMB, farklı teknolojilerin değerlendirildiğini, ancak bu konuda henüz nihai bir karar alınmadığını açıkladı. ABD’de geçtiğimiz ay kabul edilen stablecoin yasasının ardından Avrupa Birliği (AB) yetkilileri, dijital euro planlarını hızlandırma kararı aldı. Yeni düzenleme, stablecoin piyasasına 288 milyar […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com2025/08/24
BREAKING – Crypto Markets Cheer As Trump Signs Bill Ending Gov’t Shutdown
United States President Donald Trump late Wednesday signed legislation that ended the country’s 43-day government shutdown, reopening federal agencies and restarting paused services after what had become the longest shutdown in modern history. Reports have disclosed the measure passed both houses this week and moves quickly to restore pay and services. Related Reading: Dogecoin Alert! Price Could Explode Over 2,800%, Analyst Says Funding Push Restores Pay And Services According to official House materials, the measure passed the House by a 222–209 vote and carries continuing appropriations that fund agencies through January 30, 2026. The bill covers several full-year appropriations and aims to return back pay to hundreds of thousands of federal workers who were furloughed or forced to work without pay. President Trump signs bill to OFFICIALLY reopen the government, ending the Democrat Shutdown. Let’s get our country WORKING again. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QJqX90k9sC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 13, 2025 Markets Liked The Certainty Risk assets jumped as lawmakers moved to end the standoff. Reports have disclosed Bitcoin climbed back toward the $105,000 area after the breakthrough, while broader crypto tokens also showed gains as traders priced in the reduction of fiscal uncertainty. Short, sharp moves in the market reflected traders unwinding defensive positions. Crypto Reaction In Numbers Bitcoin rose from lows near $99,300 earlier in the week to above $105,000 on news of progress, a move that some outlets measured as a roughly 6.7% uptick over recent sessions. Ethereum recovered toward about $3,600 as investors rotated back into riskier assets. These moves came alongside rallies in stocks and other risk markets. Based on reports from market commentators, the end of the shutdown reduced one layer of macro uncertainty. That made it easier for large funds and ETFs to move money without the risk of sudden policy disruption. Some short-term flows into crypto appear tied to renewed confidence that key infrastructure — like air travel and federal programs — will run normally again. The longest shutdown in U.S. history is finally over. My statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6qClXi8xfH — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) November 13, 2025 Political Fallout And Next Steps Lawmakers from both parties have already signaled new fights ahead, with pressure to address policy items that were left out of the funding package. The White House framed the outcome as a win for governance, while critics said parts of the deal leave important programs and protections unresolved. Related Reading: XRP Has Held Its Ground As Most Altcoins Fall, Market Observers Say Market Watchers Offer Caution While the immediate market reaction was positive, several analysts warned that gains tied to the shutdown’s end could be temporary. Volatility may return if political gridlock reemerges or if technical resistance levels hold for major tokens. The buying seen on the reopening was broad, but not unanimous, and many traders are watching whether flows remain steady into year-end. Featured image from ABC News, chart from TradingView2025/11/13
Hedera Q3 Report: HBAR Skyrockets 43% as Network Expansion Gains Momentum
Hedera’s latest quarterly performance paints a picture of steady network growth and improved market sentiment. According to Messari’s Q3 2025 report, the circulating market cap of HBAR rose 43.3% quarter-over-quarter, climbing from $6.4 billion to $9.1 billion. Despite the sharp rise in market value, the token’s circulating supply held steady at 42.4 billion HBAR. HBAR’s […]2025/11/13
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.