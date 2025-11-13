Ascendia to Venezuelan Bolívar Conversion Table
AMB to VES Conversion Table
- 1 AMB0.01 VES
- 2 AMB0.01 VES
- 3 AMB0.02 VES
- 4 AMB0.03 VES
- 5 AMB0.04 VES
- 6 AMB0.04 VES
- 7 AMB0.05 VES
- 8 AMB0.06 VES
- 9 AMB0.06 VES
- 10 AMB0.07 VES
- 50 AMB0.35 VES
- 100 AMB0.71 VES
- 1,000 AMB7.08 VES
- 5,000 AMB35.41 VES
- 10,000 AMB70.82 VES
The table above displays real-time Ascendia to Venezuelan Bolívar (AMB to VES) conversions across a range of values, from 1 AMB to 10,000 AMB. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked AMB amounts using the latest VES market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom AMB to VES amounts, please use the tool converter above.
VES to AMB Conversion Table
- 1 VES141.1 AMB
- 2 VES282.3 AMB
- 3 VES423.5 AMB
- 4 VES564.7 AMB
- 5 VES705.9 AMB
- 6 VES847.1 AMB
- 7 VES988.3 AMB
- 8 VES1,129 AMB
- 9 VES1,270 AMB
- 10 VES1,411 AMB
- 50 VES7,059 AMB
- 100 VES14,119 AMB
- 1,000 VES141,194 AMB
- 5,000 VES705,971 AMB
- 10,000 VES1,411,943 AMB
The table above shows real-time Venezuelan Bolívar to Ascendia (VES to AMB) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 VES to 10,000 VES. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Ascendia you can get at current rates based on commonly used VES amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Ascendia (AMB) is currently trading at Bs.S 0.01 VES , reflecting a -7.60% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Bs.S13.12M with a fully diluted market capitalization of Bs.S53.80M VES. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Ascendia Price page.
1.77T VES
Circulation Supply
13.12M
24-Hour Trading Volume
53.80M VES
Market Cap
-7.60%
Price Change (1D)
Bs.S 0.00003371
24H High
Bs.S 0.00002623
24H Low
The AMB to VES trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Ascendia's fluctuations against VES. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Ascendia price.
AMB to VES Conversion Summary
As of | 1 AMB = 0.01 VES | 1 VES = 141.1 AMB
Today, the exchange rate for 1 AMB to VES is 0.01 VES.
Buying 5 AMB will cost 0.04 VES and 10 AMB is valued at 0.07 VES.
1 VES can be traded for 141.1 AMB.
50 VES can be converted to 7,059 AMB, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 AMB to VES has changed by -15.18% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -7.60%, reaching a high of 0.007863932165751602 VES and a low of 0.006118983705359375 VES.
One month ago, the value of 1 AMB was 0.008871709886192033 VES, which represents a -20.17% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, AMB has changed by -0.017038908495594692 VES, resulting in a -70.64% change in its value.
All About Ascendia (AMB)
Now that you have calculated the price of Ascendia (AMB), you can learn more about Ascendia directly at MEXC. Learn about AMB past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Ascendia, trading pairs, and more.
AMB to VES Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Ascendia (AMB) has fluctuated between 0.006118983705359375 VES and 0.007863932165751602 VES, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.006118983705359375 VES to a high of 0.009947139351754623 VES. You can view detailed AMB to VES price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Bs.S 0
|Bs.S 0
|Bs.S 0
|Bs.S 0
|Low
|Bs.S 0
|Bs.S 0
|Bs.S 0
|Bs.S 0
|Average
|Bs.S 0
|Bs.S 0
|Bs.S 0
|Bs.S 0
|Volatility
|+22.63%
|+45.85%
|+145.25%
|+109.16%
|Change
|-8.16%
|-15.17%
|-20.16%
|-70.26%
Ascendia Price Forecast in VES for 2026 and 2030
Ascendia’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential AMB to VES forecasts for the coming years:
AMB Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Ascendia could reach approximately Bs.S0.01 VES, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
AMB Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, AMB may rise to around Bs.S0.01 VES, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Ascendia Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
AMB Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
AMB/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of AMB Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Ascendia is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell AMB at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore AMB Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Ascendia futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Ascendia
Looking to add Ascendia to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Ascendia › or Get started now ›
AMB and VES in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Ascendia (AMB) vs USD: Market Comparison
Ascendia Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.00003036
- 7-Day Change: -15.18%
- 30-Day Trend: -20.17%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including AMB, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to VES, the USD price of AMB remains the primary market benchmark.
[AMB Price] [AMB to USD]
Venezuelan Bolívar (VES) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (VES/USD): 0.004286959647491882
- 7-Day Change: -18.40%
- 30-Day Trend: -18.40%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger VES means you will pay less to get the same amount of AMB.
- A weaker VES means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy AMB securely with VES on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the AMB to VES Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Ascendia (AMB) and Venezuelan Bolívar (VES) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in AMB, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the AMB to VES rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and VES-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. VES Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence VES's strength. When VES weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like AMB, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Ascendia, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for AMB may rise, impacting its conversion to VES.
Convert AMB to VES Instantly
Use our real-time AMB to VES converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert AMB to VES?
Enter the Amount of AMB
Start by entering how much AMB you want to convert into VES using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live AMB to VES Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date AMB to VES exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about AMB and VES.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add AMB to your portfolio? Learn how to buy AMB with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the AMB to VES exchange rate calculated?
The AMB to VES exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of AMB (often in USD or USDT), converted to VES using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the AMB to VES rate change so frequently?
AMB to VES rate changes so frequently because both Ascendia and Venezuelan Bolívar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed AMB to VES rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the AMB to VES rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the AMB to VES rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert AMB to VES or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my AMB to VES conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of AMB against VES over time?
You can understand the AMB against VES price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the AMB to VES rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken VES, impacting the conversion rate even if AMB stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the AMB to VES exchange rate?
Ascendia halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the AMB to VES rate.
Can I compare the AMB to VES rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the AMB to VES rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the AMB to VES rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Ascendia price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the AMB to VES conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but VES markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target AMB to VES price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Ascendia and the Venezuelan Bolívar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Ascendia and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting AMB to VES and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your VES into AMB of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is AMB to VES a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor AMB prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, AMB to VES can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the AMB to VES rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen VES against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive AMB to VES rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Ascendia News and Market Updates
PA Daily | Binance will delist AMB, CLV, STMX and VITE; Argentine President accused of fraud due to LIBRA token scandal
Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, spent 4 billion yen to increase its holdings of 269.43 BTC; VITE fell 40% in a short period of time and AMB fell 22% due to the delisting of Binance; the investment institution under billionaire Paul Tudor Jones held $426.9 million of BlackRock IBIT.2025/02/17
AB’nin Dijital Euro’yu Ethereum Veya Solana Üzerinde Çıkaracağı İddia Edildi: Karşı Açıklama Geldi!
Avrupa Merkez Bankası (AMB), dijital euronun Ethereum veya Solana gibi açık blockchainler üzerinde çalıştırılması konusundaki iddialara yanıt verdi. AMB, farklı teknolojilerin değerlendirildiğini, ancak bu konuda henüz nihai bir karar alınmadığını açıkladı. ABD’de geçtiğimiz ay kabul edilen stablecoin yasasının ardından Avrupa Birliği (AB) yetkilileri, dijital euro planlarını hızlandırma kararı aldı. Yeni düzenleme, stablecoin piyasasına 288 milyar […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com2025/08/24
The Tokyo Stock Exchange plans to strengthen its oversight of companies holding Bitcoin.
PANews reported on November 13 that Japan Exchange Group (JPX), Japan's largest stock exchange operator, is considering stricter scrutiny of listed companies that are shifting their core business to large-scale cryptocurrency holdings, including new audit requirements and more stringent assessments for backdoor listings. This move stems from the recent wave of losses at Japan Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies. For example, Metaplanet, which holds over 30,000 Bitcoins, saw its stock price plummet 82% from a high of $15.35 in May to its current price of $2.66. Another DAT company, Convano, also saw its stock price fall 61% from an August high of $2.05 to $0.79. JPX's move may close a regulatory loophole, restricting companies from circumventing traditional listing requirements by using backdoor listings or transforming into cryptocurrency holding companies.2025/11/13
Huang Licheng added another 709,000 USDC to HyperLiquid to open long positions in ETH and UNI.
PANews reported on November 13th that, according to Lookonchain monitoring, Machi Big Brother deposited another 709,142 USDC into HyperLiquid to further increase his long positions in ETH and UNI. His current holdings include 1,750.7 ETH (worth approximately $6.2 million) and 25,002 UNI (worth approximately $201,000). According to previous reports, Huang Licheng currently holds $23.17 million in long positions in ETH and UNI, with a floating loss of $532,000 on his UNI position .2025/11/13
Explore More About Ascendia
Ascendia Price
Learn more about Ascendia (AMB) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Ascendia Price Prediction
Explore AMB forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Ascendia may be headed.
How to Buy Ascendia
Want to buy Ascendia? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
AMB/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade AMB/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
AMBUSDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on AMB with leverage. Explore AMBUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Discover More Ascendia to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to VES Conversions
Why Buy Ascendia with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Ascendia.
Join millions of users and buy Ascendia with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.