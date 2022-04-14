AI Meta Club (AMC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AI Meta Club (AMC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AI Meta Club (AMC) Information AI Meta Club is a platform that brings together like-minded individuals passionate about exploring the potential of AI and metaverse technologies. Official Website: https://www.aimeta.club/ Whitepaper: https://www.aimeta.club/assets/images/AIMETA-Whitepaper-ENG.pdf Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x299142a6370e1912156e53fbd4f25d7ba49ddcc5 Buy AMC Now!

AI Meta Club (AMC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AI Meta Club (AMC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 70.00M All-Time High: $ 8.36 All-Time Low: $ 0.036630987889515576 Current Price: $ 0.07

AI Meta Club (AMC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AI Meta Club (AMC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AMC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AMC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

