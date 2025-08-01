What is Amp (AMP)

Amp is a universal collateral token designed to facilitate fast and efficient transfers for any real-world application.

Amp is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Amp investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AMP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Amp on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Amp buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Amp Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Amp, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AMP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Amp price prediction page.

Amp Price History

Tracing AMP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AMP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Amp price history page.

Amp (AMP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Amp (AMP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AMP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Amp (AMP)

Looking for how to buy Amp? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Amp on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AMP to Local Currencies

1 AMP to VND ₫ 96.497105 1 AMP to AUD A$ 0.00568385 1 AMP to GBP ￡ 0.00275025 1 AMP to EUR € 0.00319029 1 AMP to USD $ 0.003667 1 AMP to MYR RM 0.01562142 1 AMP to TRY ₺ 0.14884353 1 AMP to JPY ¥ 0.55005 1 AMP to ARS ARS$ 5.03017058 1 AMP to RUB ₽ 0.29735703 1 AMP to INR ₹ 0.32082583 1 AMP to IDR Rp 60.11474448 1 AMP to KRW ₩ 5.1143649 1 AMP to PHP ₱ 0.21334606 1 AMP to EGP ￡E. 0.17810619 1 AMP to BRL R$ 0.0205352 1 AMP to CAD C$ 0.00506046 1 AMP to BDT ৳ 0.44803406 1 AMP to NGN ₦ 5.61560713 1 AMP to UAH ₴ 0.15287723 1 AMP to VES Bs 0.451041 1 AMP to CLP $ 3.560657 1 AMP to PKR Rs 1.03878776 1 AMP to KZT ₸ 1.99400459 1 AMP to THB ฿ 0.12016759 1 AMP to TWD NT$ 0.10971664 1 AMP to AED د.إ 0.01345789 1 AMP to CHF Fr 0.00297027 1 AMP to HKD HK$ 0.02874928 1 AMP to MAD .د.م 0.0333697 1 AMP to MXN $ 0.06904961 1 AMP to PLN zł 0.01371458 1 AMP to RON лв 0.01628148 1 AMP to SEK kr 0.03582659 1 AMP to BGN лв 0.00627057 1 AMP to HUF Ft 1.28348667 1 AMP to CZK Kč 0.0788405 1 AMP to KWD د.ك 0.001122102 1 AMP to ILS ₪ 0.01243113

Amp Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Amp, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Amp What is the price of Amp (AMP) today? The live price of Amp (AMP) is 0.003667 USD . What is the market cap of Amp (AMP)? The current market cap of Amp is $ 309.06M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AMP by its real-time market price of 0.003667 USD . What is the circulating supply of Amp (AMP)? The current circulating supply of Amp (AMP) is 84.28B USD . What was the highest price of Amp (AMP)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Amp (AMP) is 0.023756 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Amp (AMP)? The 24-hour trading volume of Amp (AMP) is $ 229.50K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!