More About AMP

AMP Price Info

AMP Whitepaper

AMP Official Website

AMP Tokenomics

AMP Price Forecast

AMP History

AMP Buying Guide

AMP-to-Fiat Currency Converter

AMP Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Amp Logo

Amp Price(AMP)

Amp (AMP) Live Price Chart

$0.003666
$0.003666$0.003666
-0.65%1D
USD

AMP Live Price Data & Information

Amp (AMP) is currently trading at 0.003667 USD with a market cap of 309.06M USD. AMP to USD price is updated in real-time.

Amp Key Market Performance:

$ 229.50K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.65%
Amp 24-hour price change
84.28B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AMP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AMP price information.

AMP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Amp for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00002398-0.65%
30 Days$ +0.000401+12.27%
60 Days$ -0.000477-11.52%
90 Days$ -0.000432-10.54%
Amp Price Change Today

Today, AMP recorded a change of $ -0.00002398 (-0.65%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Amp 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000401 (+12.27%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Amp 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AMP saw a change of $ -0.000477 (-11.52%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Amp 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000432 (-10.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AMP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Amp: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.003604
$ 0.003604$ 0.003604

$ 0.003766
$ 0.003766$ 0.003766

$ 0.023756
$ 0.023756$ 0.023756

+0.02%

-0.65%

-6.48%

AMP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 309.06M
$ 309.06M$ 309.06M

$ 229.50K
$ 229.50K$ 229.50K

84.28B
84.28B 84.28B

What is Amp (AMP)

Amp is a universal collateral token designed to facilitate fast and efficient transfers for any real-world application.

Amp is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Amp investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AMP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Amp on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Amp buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Amp Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Amp, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AMP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Amp price prediction page.

Amp Price History

Tracing AMP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AMP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Amp price history page.

Amp (AMP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Amp (AMP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AMP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Amp (AMP)

Looking for how to buy Amp? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Amp on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AMP to Local Currencies

1 AMP to VND
96.497105
1 AMP to AUD
A$0.00568385
1 AMP to GBP
0.00275025
1 AMP to EUR
0.00319029
1 AMP to USD
$0.003667
1 AMP to MYR
RM0.01562142
1 AMP to TRY
0.14884353
1 AMP to JPY
¥0.55005
1 AMP to ARS
ARS$5.03017058
1 AMP to RUB
0.29735703
1 AMP to INR
0.32082583
1 AMP to IDR
Rp60.11474448
1 AMP to KRW
5.1143649
1 AMP to PHP
0.21334606
1 AMP to EGP
￡E.0.17810619
1 AMP to BRL
R$0.0205352
1 AMP to CAD
C$0.00506046
1 AMP to BDT
0.44803406
1 AMP to NGN
5.61560713
1 AMP to UAH
0.15287723
1 AMP to VES
Bs0.451041
1 AMP to CLP
$3.560657
1 AMP to PKR
Rs1.03878776
1 AMP to KZT
1.99400459
1 AMP to THB
฿0.12016759
1 AMP to TWD
NT$0.10971664
1 AMP to AED
د.إ0.01345789
1 AMP to CHF
Fr0.00297027
1 AMP to HKD
HK$0.02874928
1 AMP to MAD
.د.م0.0333697
1 AMP to MXN
$0.06904961
1 AMP to PLN
0.01371458
1 AMP to RON
лв0.01628148
1 AMP to SEK
kr0.03582659
1 AMP to BGN
лв0.00627057
1 AMP to HUF
Ft1.28348667
1 AMP to CZK
0.0788405
1 AMP to KWD
د.ك0.001122102
1 AMP to ILS
0.01243113

Amp Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Amp, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Amp Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Amp

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

AMP
AMP
USD
USD

1 AMP = 0.003667 USD

Trade

AMPUSDT
$0.003667
$0.003667$0.003667
+1.52%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee