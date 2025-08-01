More About AMPED

Amped Finance Logo

Amped Finance Price(AMPED)

Amped Finance (AMPED) Live Price Chart

$0.02336
$0.02336$0.02336
-0.17%1D
USD

AMPED Live Price Data & Information

Amped Finance (AMPED) is currently trading at 0.02336 USD with a market cap of -- USD. AMPED to USD price is updated in real-time.

Amped Finance Key Market Performance:

$ 13.25K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.17%
Amped Finance 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AMPED to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.

AMPED Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Amped Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000398-0.16%
30 Days$ +0.00036+1.56%
60 Days$ +0.00036+1.56%
90 Days$ +0.00036+1.56%
Amped Finance Price Change Today

Today, AMPED recorded a change of $ -0.0000398 (-0.16%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Amped Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00036 (+1.56%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Amped Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AMPED saw a change of $ +0.00036 (+1.56%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Amped Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00036 (+1.56%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AMPED Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Amped Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02214
$ 0.02214$ 0.02214

$ 0.02418
$ 0.02418$ 0.02418

$ 0.35
$ 0.35$ 0.35

+2.14%

-0.16%

+1.56%

AMPED Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 13.25K
$ 13.25K$ 13.25K

--
----

What is Amped Finance (AMPED)

Amped Finance is an omnichain DeFAI protocol currently offering perpetual swaps trading and liquidity provisioning across diverse cryptocurrency assets and networks.

Amped Finance is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Amped Finance investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AMPED staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Amped Finance on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Amped Finance buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Amped Finance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Amped Finance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AMPED? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Amped Finance price prediction page.

Amped Finance Price History

Tracing AMPED's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AMPED's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Amped Finance price history page.

Amped Finance (AMPED) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Amped Finance (AMPED) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AMPED token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Amped Finance (AMPED)

Looking for how to buy Amped Finance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Amped Finance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

AMPED to Local Currencies

1 AMPED to VND
614.7184
1 AMPED to AUD
A$0.036208
1 AMPED to GBP
0.01752
1 AMPED to EUR
0.0203232
1 AMPED to USD
$0.02336
1 AMPED to MYR
RM0.0995136
1 AMPED to TRY
0.9481824
1 AMPED to JPY
¥3.504
1 AMPED to ARS
ARS$32.0438464
1 AMPED to RUB
1.8942624
1 AMPED to INR
2.0437664
1 AMPED to IDR
Rp382.9507584
1 AMPED to KRW
32.580192
1 AMPED to PHP
1.3590848
1 AMPED to EGP
￡E.1.1345952
1 AMPED to BRL
R$0.130816
1 AMPED to CAD
C$0.0322368
1 AMPED to BDT
2.8541248
1 AMPED to NGN
35.7732704
1 AMPED to UAH
0.9738784
1 AMPED to VES
Bs2.87328
1 AMPED to CLP
$22.68256
1 AMPED to PKR
Rs6.6174208
1 AMPED to KZT
12.7024672
1 AMPED to THB
฿0.7655072
1 AMPED to TWD
NT$0.6989312
1 AMPED to AED
د.إ0.0857312
1 AMPED to CHF
Fr0.0189216
1 AMPED to HKD
HK$0.1831424
1 AMPED to MAD
.د.م0.212576
1 AMPED to MXN
$0.4398688
1 AMPED to PLN
0.0873664
1 AMPED to RON
лв0.1037184
1 AMPED to SEK
kr0.2282272
1 AMPED to BGN
лв0.0399456
1 AMPED to HUF
Ft8.1762336
1 AMPED to CZK
0.50224
1 AMPED to KWD
د.ك0.00714816
1 AMPED to ILS
0.0791904

Amped Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Amped Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Amped Finance Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Amped Finance

