What is Andy (ANDY)

ANDY is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

ANDY is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Andy is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ANDY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Andy on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Andy buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Andy Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Andy, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Andy Price History

Tracing ANDY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

Andy (ANDY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Andy (ANDY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ANDY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Andy (ANDY)

You can easily purchase Andy on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

ANDY to Local Currencies

Andy Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Andy, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Andy What is the price of Andy (ANDY) today? The live price of Andy (ANDY) is 0.000208 USD . What is the market cap of Andy (ANDY)? The current market cap of Andy is $ 196.81K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ANDY by its real-time market price of 0.000208 USD . What is the circulating supply of Andy (ANDY)? The current circulating supply of Andy (ANDY) is 946.22M USD . What was the highest price of Andy (ANDY)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Andy (ANDY) is 0.03268 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Andy (ANDY)? The 24-hour trading volume of Andy (ANDY) is $ 274.56 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

