The Complicated Legacy Luis Suarez Will Leave At MLS And Inter Miami

The post The Complicated Legacy Luis Suarez Will Leave At MLS And Inter Miami appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Inter Miami’s Luis Suarez, right, clashes with Nashville SC’s Josh Bauer during their 2025 MLS Cup Playoff match last Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. Getty Images On Wednesday, Major League Soccer announced that legendary former FC Barcelona, Liverpool and Uruguay national team striker Luis Suarez will be suspended for Inter Miami’s winner-takes-all round one clash in their MLS Cup Playoff series against Nashville SC on Saturday night. Suarez was sanctioned for his kick out at Nashville defender Andy Najar during the second match of the best-of-three series, even though the action wasn’t punished by match officials during the run of play or following video review. It’s the second time the 38-year-old veteran has faced after-the-fact discipline for his actions, after an ugly spitting incident following the Leagues Cup final defeat to Seattle resulted in a six-match ban from that tournament and a three-match suspension from league play. With his future contract status uncertain, if Miami are upset by Nashville in the decisive game in South Florida, Suarez may never play another MLS match. And as has been the case at most stops in his career – one that has consistently featured brilliant play and erratic behavior – he would leave a complicated legacy in MLS and at Inter Miami. He Was Key To Miami’s Supporters’ Shield Win One place to start is with how vital he was to Miami winning the 2024 Supporters’ Shield under previous manager Tata Martino, in a season when Lionel Messi was limited to only 19 games and 15 starts. (Unlike this season, when Messi at times has carried Miami single-handedly.) Messi still played a huge role in 2024, tying Suarez with 20 goals for the team lead and also contributing a team-best 16 assists despite battling nagging injuries. But a closer look Suarez’s goal log shows…