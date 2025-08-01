More About ANIME

Animecoin Logo

Animecoin Price(ANIME)

Animecoin (ANIME) Live Price Chart

$0.01722
$0.01722$0.01722
-0.69%1D
USD

ANIME Live Price Data & Information

Animecoin (ANIME) is currently trading at 0.01721 USD with a market cap of 95.32M USD. ANIME to USD price is updated in real-time.

Animecoin Key Market Performance:

$ 1.58M USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.69%
Animecoin 24-hour price change
5.54B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ANIME to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

ANIME Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Animecoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0001196-0.69%
30 Days$ +0.00082+5.00%
60 Days$ -0.00907-34.52%
90 Days$ -0.00297-14.72%
Animecoin Price Change Today

Today, ANIME recorded a change of $ -0.0001196 (-0.69%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Animecoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00082 (+5.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Animecoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ANIME saw a change of $ -0.00907 (-34.52%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Animecoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00297 (-14.72%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ANIME Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Animecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01694
$ 0.01694$ 0.01694

$ 0.0179
$ 0.0179$ 0.0179

$ 0.23
$ 0.23$ 0.23

-0.58%

-0.69%

-10.74%

ANIME Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 95.32M
$ 95.32M$ 95.32M

$ 1.58M
$ 1.58M$ 1.58M

5.54B
5.54B 5.54B

What is Animecoin (ANIME)

Animecoin transforms the global anime industry into a community-owned creative network. As the Culture Coin of the anime industry, Animecoin powers a digital economy where one billion global fans can shape and own the future of anime. Since Azuki's launch in January 2022 as the premier Web3 anime brand, a global community has formed to build towards an open anime universe. Now, Animecoin expands this vision with a powerful mission: empowering one billion global fans to shape and own the future of anime culture.

Animecoin transforms the global anime industry into a community-owned creative network. As the Culture Coin of the anime industry, Animecoin powers a digital economy where one billion global fans can shape and own the future of anime. Since Azuki's launch in January 2022 as the premier Web3 anime brand, a global community has formed to build towards an open anime universe. Now, Animecoin expands this vision with a powerful mission: empowering one billion global fans to shape and own the future of anime culture.

Animecoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ANIME staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Animecoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Animecoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Animecoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Animecoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ANIME? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Animecoin price prediction page.

Animecoin Price History

Tracing ANIME's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ANIME's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Animecoin price history page.

Animecoin (ANIME) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Animecoin (ANIME) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ANIME token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Animecoin (ANIME)

Looking for how to buy Animecoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Animecoin on MEXC.

ANIME to Local Currencies

1 ANIME to VND
452.88115
1 ANIME to AUD
A$0.0266755
1 ANIME to GBP
0.0129075
1 ANIME to EUR
0.0149727
1 ANIME to USD
$0.01721
1 ANIME to MYR
RM0.0733146
1 ANIME to TRY
0.6985539
1 ANIME to JPY
¥2.5815
1 ANIME to ARS
ARS$23.6076454
1 ANIME to RUB
1.3955589
1 ANIME to INR
1.5057029
1 ANIME to IDR
Rp282.1311024
1 ANIME to KRW
24.002787
1 ANIME to PHP
1.0012778
1 ANIME to EGP
￡E.0.8358897
1 ANIME to BRL
R$0.096376
1 ANIME to CAD
C$0.0237498
1 ANIME to BDT
2.1027178
1 ANIME to NGN
26.3552219
1 ANIME to UAH
0.7174849
1 ANIME to VES
Bs2.11683
1 ANIME to CLP
$16.71091
1 ANIME to PKR
Rs4.8752488
1 ANIME to KZT
9.3582817
1 ANIME to THB
฿0.5639717
1 ANIME to TWD
NT$0.5149232
1 ANIME to AED
د.إ0.0631607
1 ANIME to CHF
Fr0.0139401
1 ANIME to HKD
HK$0.1349264
1 ANIME to MAD
.د.م0.156611
1 ANIME to MXN
$0.3240643
1 ANIME to PLN
0.0643654
1 ANIME to RON
лв0.0764124
1 ANIME to SEK
kr0.1681417
1 ANIME to BGN
лв0.0294291
1 ANIME to HUF
Ft6.0236721
1 ANIME to CZK
0.370015
1 ANIME to KWD
د.ك0.00526626
1 ANIME to ILS
0.0583419

Animecoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Animecoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Animecoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Animecoin

