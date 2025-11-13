A ‘Solo Leveling’ Movie Reportedly Exists, May Release Surprisingly Soon

The post A ‘Solo Leveling’ Movie Reportedly Exists, May Release Surprisingly Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new report says that due to the success of Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man movies, a new movie is being planned for Solo Leveling, which recently rocketed up to become Crunchyroll’s most popular anime of all time. This is not official, but there are indications that the existence of the film is true. The original report comes from RANSCPP and has been shared by other reliable leakers, but past, that it also appears to be in a D&C Media Marketing Report, the original publisher of Solo Leveling. The other part of this is when the movie will arrive. RANSCPP says in the second half of 2026, which could be under a year away. The D&C report, in contrast, does not specify a date. At the very least, the desire to make a Solo Leveling movie is believable. It would both serve as a gap-filler with season 3 of the show not out until at least 2028, and it would…likely make a ton of money. The Demon Slayer movies, Mugen Train and Infinity Castle, have made $486 million and $670 million, respectively. The less popular Chainsaw Man Reze Arc movie has still made $141 million. There’s no telling how much a Solo Leveling movie could make, given its recent popularity and the desire of fans to get more of the show without having to wait three years. Still, the 2026 date seems…ambitious and probably the least believable part of this. A movie like this would have had to have been planned a long while ago and it should be well into production if it’s supposed to be here in less than a year. If it’s “inspired” by Infinity Castle and Chainsaw Man, those movies only came out recently. RANSCPP does specify that production has not begun, so that 2026 date…