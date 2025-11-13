Women Of Worth announced by L’Oréal Paris, Helen Mirren Spokesperson

L'Oréal Paris announces the ten Women Of Worth honorees; Yasmine Arrington Brooks, Mizpah Brown-Rich, Keely Cat-Wells, Amy Bowers Cordalis, Sloane Davidson, Lynne B Hughes, Dr. Anita Ravi, Cristina Rodriguez, Gloria Umanah, and Olivia Zhang. Courtesy of L'Oréal Paris L'Oréal Paris showcases its 20th anniversary initiative, Women of Worth. The program is adding ten 2025 honorees to the existing 190 women recognized over the past two decades. L'Oréal Paris recognizes these extraordinary women who embody leadership, service, and innovation as they drive transformative change across the United States through their non-profit organizations. Women of Worth has provided millions of dollars in grants, offered mentorship through educational programming, and provided national media visibility by amplifying grassroots activism for two decades. Women Of Worth: Because You're Worth It Women of Worth continues to embody the spirit of its tagline, 'Because You're Worth It'; however, Helen Mirren, award-winning actress and L'Oréal Paris spokesperson, flips the iconic tagline, stating in an interview about the program: "I use 'because you're worth it' to encourage others. That's what the Women of Worth do—they go beyond themselves to tell the communities they serve: you're worth it. I had no understanding of what some women are capable of and what they've achieved. And every year, it's an absolute revelation. It's exciting to see," said Mirren as she shared how the program has been revelatory for her, opening her eyes to the extraordinary work women are doing in their communities. "It's very moving and such a positive experience to witness what humanity is capable of, but certainly what women are capable of in leadership roles, in creating community initiatives, and in the extraordinary work that they do on so many different levels," explained Mirren. "They have enormous energy, and they have heart," saId Helen Mirren, award-winning actress and L'Oréal Paris…