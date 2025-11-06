ExchangeDEX+
The live ANOME price today is 0.12155 USD. Track real-time ANOME to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ANOME price trend easily at MEXC now.

ANOME Price(ANOME)

1 ANOME to USD Live Price:

$0.12158
$0.12158$0.12158
-0.49%1D
USD
ANOME (ANOME) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:25:32 (UTC+8)

ANOME (ANOME) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.11148
$ 0.11148$ 0.11148
24H Low
$ 0.12431
$ 0.12431$ 0.12431
24H High

$ 0.11148
$ 0.11148$ 0.11148

$ 0.12431
$ 0.12431$ 0.12431

$ 0.21166729238580834
$ 0.21166729238580834$ 0.21166729238580834

$ 0.07743573506739244
$ 0.07743573506739244$ 0.07743573506739244

-1.06%

-0.49%

-15.66%

-15.66%

ANOME (ANOME) real-time price is $ 0.12155. Over the past 24 hours, ANOME traded between a low of $ 0.11148 and a high of $ 0.12431, showing active market volatility. ANOME's all-time high price is $ 0.21166729238580834, while its all-time low price is $ 0.07743573506739244.

In terms of short-term performance, ANOME has changed by -1.06% over the past hour, -0.49% over 24 hours, and -15.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ANOME (ANOME) Market Information

No.1539

$ 3.65M
$ 3.65M$ 3.65M

$ 69.08K
$ 69.08K$ 69.08K

$ 121.55M
$ 121.55M$ 121.55M

30.00M
30.00M 30.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

3.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of ANOME is $ 3.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.08K. The circulating supply of ANOME is 30.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 121.55M.

ANOME (ANOME) Price History USD

Track the price changes of ANOME for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0005987-0.49%
30 Days$ +0.11155+1,115.50%
60 Days$ +0.11155+1,115.50%
90 Days$ +0.11155+1,115.50%
ANOME Price Change Today

Today, ANOME recorded a change of $ -0.0005987 (-0.49%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ANOME 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.11155 (+1,115.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ANOME 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ANOME saw a change of $ +0.11155 (+1,115.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ANOME 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.11155 (+1,115.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ANOME (ANOME)?

Check out the ANOME Price History page now.

What is ANOME (ANOME)

Anome is a blockchain-based GameFi and asset issuance platform merging DeFi, NFTFi, and AI. It introduces a transparent fund-locking mechanism to prevent rug pulls, while enabling players to mint, trade, and battle NFT cards, earn through LP mining, and engage in DAO governance.

ANOME is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ANOME investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ANOME staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ANOME on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ANOME buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ANOME Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ANOME (ANOME) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ANOME (ANOME) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ANOME.

Check the ANOME price prediction now!

ANOME (ANOME) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ANOME (ANOME) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ANOME token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ANOME (ANOME)

Looking for how to buy ANOME? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ANOME on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ANOME to Local Currencies

ANOME Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ANOME, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ANOME Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ANOME

How much is ANOME (ANOME) worth today?
The live ANOME price in USD is 0.12155 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ANOME to USD price?
The current price of ANOME to USD is $ 0.12155. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ANOME?
The market cap for ANOME is $ 3.65M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ANOME?
The circulating supply of ANOME is 30.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ANOME?
ANOME achieved an ATH price of 0.21166729238580834 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ANOME?
ANOME saw an ATL price of 0.07743573506739244 USD.
What is the trading volume of ANOME?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ANOME is $ 69.08K USD.
Will ANOME go higher this year?
ANOME might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ANOME price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:25:32 (UTC+8)

ANOME (ANOME) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

