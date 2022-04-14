ANON (ANON1) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ANON (ANON1), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ANON (ANON1) Information ANON is a token launched by a closed community of anonymous Telegram number holders, 8 Club. Official Website: https://anon.tg Block Explorer: https://tonviewer.com/EQDv-yr41_CZ2urg2gfegVfa44PDPjIK9F-MilEDKDUIhlwZ Buy ANON1 Now!

ANON (ANON1) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ANON (ANON1), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 888.89M $ 888.89M $ 888.89M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.09M $ 1.09M $ 1.09M All-Time High: $ 0.0244 $ 0.0244 $ 0.0244 All-Time Low: $ 0.000365330425917344 $ 0.000365330425917344 $ 0.000365330425917344 Current Price: $ 0.001227 $ 0.001227 $ 0.001227 Learn more about ANON (ANON1) price

ANON (ANON1) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ANON (ANON1) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANON1 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANON1 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ANON1's tokenomics, explore ANON1 token's live price!

How to Buy ANON1 Interested in adding ANON (ANON1) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ANON1, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ANON1 on MEXC now!

ANON (ANON1) Price History Analyzing the price history of ANON1 helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ANON1 Price History now!

ANON1 Price Prediction Want to know where ANON1 might be heading? Our ANON1 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ANON1 token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!