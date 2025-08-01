More About ANT

ANT Price Info

ANT Whitepaper

ANT Official Website

ANT Tokenomics

ANT Price Forecast

ANT History

ANT Buying Guide

ANT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ANT Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Autonomi Logo

Autonomi Price(ANT)

Autonomi (ANT) Live Price Chart

$0.0508
$0.0508$0.0508
-1.35%1D
USD

ANT Live Price Data & Information

Autonomi (ANT) is currently trading at 0.0508 USD with a market cap of 6.94M USD. ANT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Autonomi Key Market Performance:

$ 90.60K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.35%
Autonomi 24-hour price change
136.64M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ANT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ANT price information.

ANT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Autonomi for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000695-1.35%
30 Days$ -0.0139-21.49%
60 Days$ -0.0363-41.68%
90 Days$ -0.067-56.88%
Autonomi Price Change Today

Today, ANT recorded a change of $ -0.000695 (-1.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Autonomi 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0139 (-21.49%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Autonomi 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ANT saw a change of $ -0.0363 (-41.68%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Autonomi 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.067 (-56.88%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ANT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Autonomi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.049
$ 0.049$ 0.049

$ 0.0546
$ 0.0546$ 0.0546

$ 0.452
$ 0.452$ 0.452

-0.59%

-1.35%

+2.41%

ANT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 6.94M
$ 6.94M$ 6.94M

$ 90.60K
$ 90.60K$ 90.60K

136.64M
136.64M 136.64M

What is Autonomi (ANT)

ANT is an utility token that grants holders access to the services of the Autonomi Network. Autonomi is a decentralized, autonomous network running on everyday devices, offering self-encryption, quantum-safe security, and network lifetime storage. Autonomi combines the spare capacity of connected devices—from old consumer PCs on desks and small devices like Raspberry Pis to leftover racks in a data center—to create a new form of globally accessible infrastructure that can be utilized by anyone. Autonomi enables users to securely store data, communicate, access knowledge, build businesses, run services, and create new futures without the intervention of middlemen or gatekeepers.

Autonomi is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Autonomi investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ANT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Autonomi on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Autonomi buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Autonomi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Autonomi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ANT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Autonomi price prediction page.

Autonomi Price History

Tracing ANT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ANT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Autonomi price history page.

Autonomi (ANT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Autonomi (ANT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ANT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Autonomi (ANT)

Looking for how to buy Autonomi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Autonomi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ANT to Local Currencies

1 ANT to VND
1,336.802
1 ANT to AUD
A$0.07874
1 ANT to GBP
0.0381
1 ANT to EUR
0.044196
1 ANT to USD
$0.0508
1 ANT to MYR
RM0.216408
1 ANT to TRY
2.066036
1 ANT to JPY
¥7.62
1 ANT to ARS
ARS$69.684392
1 ANT to RUB
4.11988
1 ANT to INR
4.443984
1 ANT to IDR
Rp832.786752
1 ANT to KRW
70.7517
1 ANT to PHP
2.954528
1 ANT to EGP
￡E.2.466848
1 ANT to BRL
R$0.28448
1 ANT to CAD
C$0.070104
1 ANT to BDT
6.206744
1 ANT to NGN
77.794612
1 ANT to UAH
2.117852
1 ANT to VES
Bs6.2484
1 ANT to CLP
$49.276
1 ANT to PKR
Rs14.402816
1 ANT to KZT
27.623516
1 ANT to THB
฿1.6637
1 ANT to TWD
NT$1.519428
1 ANT to AED
د.إ0.186436
1 ANT to CHF
Fr0.041148
1 ANT to HKD
HK$0.398272
1 ANT to MAD
.د.م0.463296
1 ANT to MXN
$0.958088
1 ANT to PLN
0.189992
1 ANT to RON
лв0.225552
1 ANT to SEK
kr0.496824
1 ANT to BGN
лв0.086868
1 ANT to HUF
Ft17.793208
1 ANT to CZK
1.093216
1 ANT to KWD
د.ك0.0155448
1 ANT to ILS
0.172212

Autonomi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Autonomi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Autonomi Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Autonomi

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ANT
ANT
USD
USD

1 ANT = 0.0508 USD

Trade

ANTUSDT
$0.0508
$0.0508$0.0508
+3.25%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee