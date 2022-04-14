Antscoin (ANTS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Antscoin (ANTS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Antscoin (ANTS) Information ANTS is the world’s first decentralized meme culture community focused on AI digital human systems and self-evolution, built on the Solana (SOL) chain. Official Website: http://ants.vip/ Whitepaper: http://ants.vip/zh/white-paper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/BYdxrskh1HfVfvAd8a9aAjoLAU6Bo97AgN56gDwqpump Buy ANTS Now!

Antscoin (ANTS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Antscoin (ANTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.80K $ 29.80K $ 29.80K All-Time High: $ 0.0935 $ 0.0935 $ 0.0935 All-Time Low: $ 0.000027456475070644 $ 0.000027456475070644 $ 0.000027456475070644 Current Price: $ 0.0000298 $ 0.0000298 $ 0.0000298 Learn more about Antscoin (ANTS) price

Antscoin (ANTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Antscoin (ANTS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANTS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANTS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ANTS's tokenomics, explore ANTS token's live price!

