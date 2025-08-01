What is AP3X (AP3X)

APEX is the native token of the Apex Fusion ecosystem, minted exclusively on the Prime network. It powers transactions, staking, and governance across the interconnected blockchain networks. The supply and inflation rate are managed by Prime validators and a decentralized governance system. The smallest unit of APEX is DFM. When bridging between Cardano-based and EVM-based chains, token amounts are rounded down, with the difference included in the bridging fee. APEX ensures seamless value transfer across the ecosystem while supporting security, liquidity, and network operations.

AP3X (AP3X) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AP3X (AP3X) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AP3X token's extensive tokenomics now!

AP3X to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AP3X What is the price of AP3X (AP3X) today? The live price of AP3X (AP3X) is 0.1147 USD . What is the market cap of AP3X (AP3X)? The current market cap of AP3X is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AP3X by its real-time market price of 0.1147 USD . What is the circulating supply of AP3X (AP3X)? The current circulating supply of AP3X (AP3X) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of AP3X (AP3X)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of AP3X (AP3X) is 0.2518 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AP3X (AP3X)? The 24-hour trading volume of AP3X (AP3X) is $ 100.33K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

