ApeCoin Logo

ApeCoin Price(APE)

ApeCoin (APE) Live Price Chart

$0.579
$0.579$0.579
-1.81%1D
USD

APE Live Price Data & Information

ApeCoin (APE) is currently trading at 0.5784 USD with a market cap of 435.33M USD. APE to USD price is updated in real-time.

ApeCoin Key Market Performance:

$ 2.08M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.81%
ApeCoin 24-hour price change
752.65M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the APE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate APE price information.

APE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ApeCoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.010673-1.81%
30 Days$ -0.0046-0.79%
60 Days$ -0.0687-10.62%
90 Days$ +0.0322+5.89%
ApeCoin Price Change Today

Today, APE recorded a change of $ -0.010673 (-1.81%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ApeCoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0046 (-0.79%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ApeCoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, APE saw a change of $ -0.0687 (-10.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ApeCoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0322 (+5.89%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

APE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ApeCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.576
$ 0.576$ 0.576

$ 0.612
$ 0.612$ 0.612

$ 50
$ 50$ 50

-0.59%

-1.81%

-11.32%

APE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 435.33M
$ 435.33M$ 435.33M

$ 2.08M
$ 2.08M$ 2.08M

752.65M
752.65M 752.65M

What is ApeCoin (APE)

APE is an ERC-20 token released by the ApeCoin DAO that serves as the governance and utility token for the APE ecosystem. Token holders can submit and vote on proposals for the DAO’s Ecosystem Fund allocations, governance rules, projects, partnerships, and beyond.

ApeCoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ApeCoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check APE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ApeCoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ApeCoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ApeCoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ApeCoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of APE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ApeCoin price prediction page.

ApeCoin Price History

Tracing APE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing APE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ApeCoin price history page.

ApeCoin (APE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ApeCoin (APE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about APE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ApeCoin (APE)

Looking for how to buy ApeCoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ApeCoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

APE to Local Currencies

ApeCoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ApeCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official ApeCoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ApeCoin

