APE is an ERC-20 token released by the ApeCoin DAO that serves as the governance and utility token for the APE ecosystem. Token holders can submit and vote on proposals for the DAO’s Ecosystem Fund allocations, governance rules, projects, partnerships, and beyond.

APE is an ERC-20 token released by the ApeCoin DAO that serves as the governance and utility token for the APE ecosystem.



- Check APE staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ApeCoin to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Comprehensive resources are designed to make the ApeCoin buying experience smooth and informed.

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ApeCoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of APE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ApeCoin price prediction page.

Tracing APE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing APE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ApeCoin price history page.

Understanding the tokenomics of ApeCoin (APE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about APE token's extensive tokenomics now!

ApeCoin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges following standard procedures for signing up and using various payment options.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ApeCoin What is the price of ApeCoin (APE) today? The live price of ApeCoin (APE) is 0.5784 USD . What is the market cap of ApeCoin (APE)? The current market cap of ApeCoin is $ 435.33M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of APE by its real-time market price of 0.5784 USD . What is the circulating supply of ApeCoin (APE)? The current circulating supply of ApeCoin (APE) is 752.65M USD . What was the highest price of ApeCoin (APE)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of ApeCoin (APE) is 50 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ApeCoin (APE)? The 24-hour trading volume of ApeCoin (APE) is $ 2.08M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

