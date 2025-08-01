More About APED

APED Live Price Data & Information

APED (APED) is currently trading at 0.4243 USD with a market cap of 413.48K USD. APED to USD price is updated in real-time.

APED Key Market Performance:

$ 57.32K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.98%
APED 24-hour price change
974.49K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the APED to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate APED price information.

APED Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of APED for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.008571-1.98%
30 Days$ +0.1168+37.98%
60 Days$ +0.094+28.45%
90 Days$ +0.1286+43.49%
APED Price Change Today

Today, APED recorded a change of $ -0.008571 (-1.98%), reflecting its latest market activity.

APED 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1168 (+37.98%), showing the token's short-term performance.

APED 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, APED saw a change of $ +0.094 (+28.45%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

APED 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.1286 (+43.49%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

APED Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of APED: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.4105
$ 0.4105$ 0.4105

$ 0.4488
$ 0.4488$ 0.4488

$ 15.9361
$ 15.9361$ 15.9361

-0.50%

-1.98%

-2.04%

APED Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 413.48K
$ 413.48K$ 413.48K

$ 57.32K
$ 57.32K$ 57.32K

974.49K
974.49K 974.49K

What is APED (APED)

$APED is more than just a classic meme token; it's a symbol of unity for all the apes within the Ethereum network. Apes are known for their strength and their ability to work together towards a common goal. This is precisely what $APED stands for, bringing together all the apes in the community to create something big, something that will stand the test of time.

APED is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your APED investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check APED staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about APED on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your APED buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

APED Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as APED, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of APED? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our APED price prediction page.

APED Price History

Tracing APED's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing APED's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our APED price history page.

APED (APED) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of APED (APED) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about APED token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy APED (APED)

Looking for how to buy APED? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase APED on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

APED to Local Currencies

1 APED to VND
11,165.4545
1 APED to AUD
A$0.657665
1 APED to GBP
0.318225
1 APED to EUR
0.369141
1 APED to USD
$0.4243
1 APED to MYR
RM1.807518
1 APED to TRY
17.222337
1 APED to JPY
¥63.645
1 APED to ARS
ARS$582.029282
1 APED to RUB
34.406487
1 APED to INR
37.122007
1 APED to IDR
Rp6,955.736592
1 APED to KRW
591.77121
1 APED to PHP
24.685774
1 APED to EGP
￡E.20.608251
1 APED to BRL
R$2.37608
1 APED to CAD
C$0.585534
1 APED to BDT
51.840974
1 APED to NGN
649.768777
1 APED to UAH
17.689067
1 APED to VES
Bs52.1889
1 APED to CLP
$411.9953
1 APED to PKR
Rs120.195704
1 APED to KZT
230.721611
1 APED to THB
฿13.904311
1 APED to TWD
NT$12.695056
1 APED to AED
د.إ1.557181
1 APED to CHF
Fr0.343683
1 APED to HKD
HK$3.326512
1 APED to MAD
.د.م3.86113
1 APED to MXN
$7.989569
1 APED to PLN
1.586882
1 APED to RON
лв1.883892
1 APED to SEK
kr4.145411
1 APED to BGN
лв0.725553
1 APED to HUF
Ft148.509243
1 APED to CZK
9.12245
1 APED to KWD
د.ك0.1298358
1 APED to ILS
1.438377

APED Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of APED, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official APED Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About APED

Hot News

