More About APEX

APEX Price Info

APEX Whitepaper

APEX Official Website

APEX Tokenomics

APEX Price Forecast

APEX History

APEX Buying Guide

APEX-to-Fiat Currency Converter

APEX Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ApeX Protocol Logo

ApeX Protocol Price(APEX)

ApeX Protocol (APEX) Live Price Chart

$0.2606
$0.2606$0.2606
-2.50%1D
USD

APEX Live Price Data & Information

ApeX Protocol (APEX) is currently trading at 0.2605 USD with a market cap of 32.00M USD. APEX to USD price is updated in real-time.

ApeX Protocol Key Market Performance:

$ 63.03K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.50%
ApeX Protocol 24-hour price change
122.86M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the APEX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate APEX price information.

APEX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ApeX Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.006682-2.50%
30 Days$ +0.09+52.78%
60 Days$ -0.0206-7.33%
90 Days$ -0.5601-68.26%
ApeX Protocol Price Change Today

Today, APEX recorded a change of $ -0.006682 (-2.50%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ApeX Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.09 (+52.78%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ApeX Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, APEX saw a change of $ -0.0206 (-7.33%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ApeX Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.5601 (-68.26%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

APEX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ApeX Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.2574
$ 0.2574$ 0.2574

$ 0.2782
$ 0.2782$ 0.2782

$ 3.95
$ 3.95$ 3.95

-0.92%

-2.50%

-8.12%

APEX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 32.00M
$ 32.00M$ 32.00M

$ 63.03K
$ 63.03K$ 63.03K

122.86M
122.86M 122.86M

What is ApeX Protocol (APEX)

ApeX Protocol is a permissionless and non-custodial derivatives decentralised exchange, operating on an order book model and delivering USDC and USDT cross-margined perpetual contracts with up to 50x leverage, instant settlement and low fees.

ApeX Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ApeX Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check APEX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ApeX Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ApeX Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ApeX Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ApeX Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of APEX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ApeX Protocol price prediction page.

ApeX Protocol Price History

Tracing APEX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing APEX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ApeX Protocol price history page.

ApeX Protocol (APEX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ApeX Protocol (APEX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about APEX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ApeX Protocol (APEX)

Looking for how to buy ApeX Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ApeX Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

APEX to Local Currencies

1 APEX to VND
6,855.0575
1 APEX to AUD
A$0.403775
1 APEX to GBP
0.195375
1 APEX to EUR
0.226635
1 APEX to USD
$0.2605
1 APEX to MYR
RM1.10973
1 APEX to TRY
10.594535
1 APEX to JPY
¥39.075
1 APEX to ARS
ARS$357.33827
1 APEX to RUB
21.12655
1 APEX to INR
22.78854
1 APEX to IDR
Rp4,270.49112
1 APEX to KRW
362.811375
1 APEX to PHP
15.15068
1 APEX to EGP
￡E.12.64988
1 APEX to BRL
R$1.4588
1 APEX to CAD
C$0.35949
1 APEX to BDT
31.82789
1 APEX to NGN
398.927095
1 APEX to UAH
10.860245
1 APEX to VES
Bs32.0415
1 APEX to CLP
$252.685
1 APEX to PKR
Rs73.85696
1 APEX to KZT
141.652085
1 APEX to THB
฿8.531375
1 APEX to TWD
NT$7.791555
1 APEX to AED
د.إ0.956035
1 APEX to CHF
Fr0.211005
1 APEX to HKD
HK$2.04232
1 APEX to MAD
.د.م2.37576
1 APEX to MXN
$4.91303
1 APEX to PLN
0.97427
1 APEX to RON
лв1.15662
1 APEX to SEK
kr2.54769
1 APEX to BGN
лв0.445455
1 APEX to HUF
Ft91.24273
1 APEX to CZK
5.60596
1 APEX to KWD
د.ك0.079713
1 APEX to ILS
0.883095

ApeX Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ApeX Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ApeX Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ApeX Protocol

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

APEX
APEX
USD
USD

1 APEX = 0.2605 USD

Trade

APEXUSDT
$0.2605
$0.2605$0.2605
-1.59%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee