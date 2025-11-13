The post What Time Does The UFC Vegas 111 Fight Card Start? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 07: (L-R) Opponents Gabriel Bonfim of Brazil and Randy Brown of Jamaica face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on November 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC The UFC is back at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for the tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 fight card. Tonight, Saturday, November 8, welterweights Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown main event the UFC Fight Night card. In the evening’s co-main event, Matt Schnell and Joseph Morales meet in a flyweight contest. The entire UFC Vegas 111 fight card streams on ESPN+. Below we look at the details for UFC Vegas 111, including the fight card matchups and start time. UFC Vegas 111 Fight Card: Date, Time, Location, How To Watch Or Stream Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025 Location: UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV Main Card Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Preliminary Card Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ ForbesUFC 322 Main Event: Della Maddalena Vs. Makhachev Opening OddsBy Trent Reinsmith UFC Vegas 111 Main Card Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown Matt Schnell vs. Joseph Morales Muslim Salikhov vs. Uroš Medić Chris Padilla vs. Ismael Bonfim Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Marco Tulio UFC Vegas 111 Preliminary Card Hyder Amil vs. Jamall Emmers Ricky Simón vs. Raoni Barcelos Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti Josh Hokit vs. Max Gimenis Miles Johns vs. Daniel Marcos Tecia Pennington vs. Denise Gomes Jackson McVey vs. Zachary Reese ForbesUFC 323 Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili Vs. Petr Yan 2 Opening OddsBy Trent Reinsmith UFC Vegas 111 Main Event Gabriel Bonfim (18-1) comes into tonight’s UFC Vegas 11 fight card as the No. 14 competitor in the official UFC welterweight rankings. The 28-year-old is a former LFA welterweight champion. Bonfim joined…

Chainlink and Apex Group have successfully piloted an institutional-grade stablecoin infrastructure in Bermuda with the Bermuda Monetary Authority, integrating real-time collateral assurance and automated compliance to enable secure, regulator-approved digital asset oversight. Chainlink's oracle network provides continuous on-chain visibility into stablecoin reserves, ensuring collateral transparency for issuers. The pilot supports Bermuda's Embedded Supervision Initiative, embedding compliance logic directly into protocols for reduced manual reporting. Integration with Apex Group's asset servicing includes custody and reserve management, backed by security tools from Hacken and identity verification from Bluprynt. Discover how Chainlink's stablecoin infrastructure in Bermuda revolutionizes regulatory compliance for digital assets. Explore real-time monitoring and secure tokenization—stay ahead in crypto innovation today. What is Chainlink's stablecoin infrastructure pilot in Bermuda? Chainlink's stablecoin infrastructure pilot in Bermuda represents a collaborative effort between Chainlink, Apex Group, and the Bermuda Monetary Authority to develop a compliant framework for institutional stablecoins. This initiative, conducted through the BMA's Innovation Hub, integrates oracle technology for real-time data feeds, ensuring transparency in collateral management and automated enforcement of regulatory requirements. It aims to modernize oversight in the digital…

