What is APF Coin (APFC)

APF, short for Agrární půdní fond s.r.o., emerged as a startup in the Czech Republic, born from a collaboration between an investor, a real estate broker, and agricultural land traders. Now under the umbrella of APF GROUP, it primarily engages in farmland investments. APFC(APF Coin), backed by APF Group assets, will be used to acquire agricultural land and invest in agriculture-related securities and cryptocurrencies.

APF Coin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your APF Coin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check APFC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about APF Coin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your APF Coin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

APF Coin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as APF Coin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of APFC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our APF Coin price prediction page.

APF Coin Price History

Tracing APFC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing APFC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our APF Coin price history page.

APF Coin (APFC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of APF Coin (APFC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about APFC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy APF Coin (APFC)

Looking for how to buy APF Coin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase APF Coin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

APFC to Local Currencies

1 APFC to VND ₫ 1,268.383 1 APFC to AUD A$ 0.07471 1 APFC to GBP ￡ 0.03615 1 APFC to EUR € 0.041934 1 APFC to USD $ 0.0482 1 APFC to MYR RM 0.205332 1 APFC to TRY ₺ 1.960294 1 APFC to JPY ¥ 7.23 1 APFC to ARS ARS$ 66.117868 1 APFC to RUB ₽ 3.90902 1 APFC to INR ₹ 4.216536 1 APFC to IDR Rp 790.163808 1 APFC to KRW ₩ 67.13055 1 APFC to PHP ₱ 2.803312 1 APFC to EGP ￡E. 2.340592 1 APFC to BRL R$ 0.26992 1 APFC to CAD C$ 0.066516 1 APFC to BDT ৳ 5.889076 1 APFC to NGN ₦ 73.812998 1 APFC to UAH ₴ 2.009458 1 APFC to VES Bs 5.9286 1 APFC to CLP $ 46.754 1 APFC to PKR Rs 13.665664 1 APFC to KZT ₸ 26.209714 1 APFC to THB ฿ 1.57855 1 APFC to TWD NT$ 1.441662 1 APFC to AED د.إ 0.176894 1 APFC to CHF Fr 0.039042 1 APFC to HKD HK$ 0.377888 1 APFC to MAD .د.م 0.439584 1 APFC to MXN $ 0.909052 1 APFC to PLN zł 0.180268 1 APFC to RON лв 0.214008 1 APFC to SEK kr 0.471396 1 APFC to BGN лв 0.082422 1 APFC to HUF Ft 16.882532 1 APFC to CZK Kč 1.037264 1 APFC to KWD د.ك 0.0147492 1 APFC to ILS ₪ 0.163398

APF Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of APF Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About APF Coin What is the price of APF Coin (APFC) today? The live price of APF Coin (APFC) is 0.0482 USD . What is the market cap of APF Coin (APFC)? The current market cap of APF Coin is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of APFC by its real-time market price of 0.0482 USD . What is the circulating supply of APF Coin (APFC)? The current circulating supply of APF Coin (APFC) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of APF Coin (APFC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of APF Coin (APFC) is 1.1497 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of APF Coin (APFC)? The 24-hour trading volume of APF Coin (APFC) is $ 19.10K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!