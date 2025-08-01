More About APFC

APF Coin Logo

APF Coin Price(APFC)

APF Coin (APFC) Live Price Chart

$0.0482
$0.0482
-1.43%
USD

APFC Live Price Data & Information

APF Coin (APFC) is currently trading at 0.0482 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. APFC to USD price is updated in real-time.

APF Coin Key Market Performance:

$ 19.10K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.43%
APF Coin 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the APFC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate APFC price information.

APFC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of APF Coin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000699-1.43%
30 Days$ -0.0284-37.08%
60 Days$ -0.3618-88.25%
90 Days$ -0.6477-93.08%
APF Coin Price Change Today

Today, APFC recorded a change of $ -0.000699 (-1.43%), reflecting its latest market activity.

APF Coin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0284 (-37.08%), showing the token's short-term performance.

APF Coin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, APFC saw a change of $ -0.3618 (-88.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

APF Coin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.6477 (-93.08%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

APFC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of APF Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0441
$ 0.0441$ 0.0441

$ 0.0495
$ 0.0495$ 0.0495

$ 1.1497
$ 1.1497$ 1.1497

-0.21%

-1.43%

+20.50%

APFC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 19.10K
$ 19.10K$ 19.10K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is APF Coin (APFC)

APF, short for Agrární půdní fond s.r.o., emerged as a startup in the Czech Republic, born from a collaboration between an investor, a real estate broker, and agricultural land traders. Now under the umbrella of APF GROUP, it primarily engages in farmland investments. APFC(APF Coin), backed by APF Group assets, will be used to acquire agricultural land and invest in agriculture-related securities and cryptocurrencies.

APF Coin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your APF Coin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check APFC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about APF Coin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your APF Coin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

APF Coin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as APF Coin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of APFC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our APF Coin price prediction page.

APF Coin Price History

Tracing APFC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing APFC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our APF Coin price history page.

APF Coin (APFC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of APF Coin (APFC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about APFC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy APF Coin (APFC)

Looking for how to buy APF Coin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase APF Coin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

APFC to Local Currencies

1 APFC to VND
1,268.383
1 APFC to AUD
A$0.07471
1 APFC to GBP
0.03615
1 APFC to EUR
0.041934
1 APFC to USD
$0.0482
1 APFC to MYR
RM0.205332
1 APFC to TRY
1.960294
1 APFC to JPY
¥7.23
1 APFC to ARS
ARS$66.117868
1 APFC to RUB
3.90902
1 APFC to INR
4.216536
1 APFC to IDR
Rp790.163808
1 APFC to KRW
67.13055
1 APFC to PHP
2.803312
1 APFC to EGP
￡E.2.340592
1 APFC to BRL
R$0.26992
1 APFC to CAD
C$0.066516
1 APFC to BDT
5.889076
1 APFC to NGN
73.812998
1 APFC to UAH
2.009458
1 APFC to VES
Bs5.9286
1 APFC to CLP
$46.754
1 APFC to PKR
Rs13.665664
1 APFC to KZT
26.209714
1 APFC to THB
฿1.57855
1 APFC to TWD
NT$1.441662
1 APFC to AED
د.إ0.176894
1 APFC to CHF
Fr0.039042
1 APFC to HKD
HK$0.377888
1 APFC to MAD
.د.م0.439584
1 APFC to MXN
$0.909052
1 APFC to PLN
0.180268
1 APFC to RON
лв0.214008
1 APFC to SEK
kr0.471396
1 APFC to BGN
лв0.082422
1 APFC to HUF
Ft16.882532
1 APFC to CZK
1.037264
1 APFC to KWD
د.ك0.0147492
1 APFC to ILS
0.163398

APF Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of APF Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official APF Coin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About APF Coin

