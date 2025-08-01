More About API3

API3 Price Info

API3 Whitepaper

API3 Official Website

API3 Tokenomics

API3 Price Forecast

API3 History

API3 Buying Guide

API3-to-Fiat Currency Converter

API3 Spot

API3 USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

API3 Logo

API3 Price(API3)

API3 (API3) Live Price Chart

$0.6945
$0.6945$0.6945
-2.60%1D
USD

API3 Live Price Data & Information

API3 (API3) is currently trading at 0.6945 USD with a market cap of 60.02M USD. API3 to USD price is updated in real-time.

API3 Key Market Performance:

$ 762.12K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.60%
API3 24-hour price change
86.42M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the API3 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate API3 price information.

API3 Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of API3 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.018539-2.60%
30 Days$ +0.1085+18.51%
60 Days$ -0.033-4.54%
90 Days$ -0.1063-13.28%
API3 Price Change Today

Today, API3 recorded a change of $ -0.018539 (-2.60%), reflecting its latest market activity.

API3 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1085 (+18.51%), showing the token's short-term performance.

API3 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, API3 saw a change of $ -0.033 (-4.54%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

API3 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1063 (-13.28%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

API3 Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of API3: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.6915
$ 0.6915$ 0.6915

$ 0.7431
$ 0.7431$ 0.7431

$ 10.424
$ 10.424$ 10.424

-1.09%

-2.60%

-7.44%

API3 Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 60.02M
$ 60.02M$ 60.02M

$ 762.12K
$ 762.12K$ 762.12K

86.42M
86.42M 86.42M

What is API3 (API3)

Users can create powerful decentralized applications with API3’s decentrally governed and quantifiably secure data feeds.

API3 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your API3 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check API3 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about API3 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your API3 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

API3 Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as API3, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of API3? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our API3 price prediction page.

API3 Price History

Tracing API3's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing API3's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our API3 price history page.

API3 (API3) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of API3 (API3) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about API3 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy API3 (API3)

Looking for how to buy API3? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase API3 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

API3 to Local Currencies

1 API3 to VND
18,275.7675
1 API3 to AUD
A$1.076475
1 API3 to GBP
0.520875
1 API3 to EUR
0.604215
1 API3 to USD
$0.6945
1 API3 to MYR
RM2.95857
1 API3 to TRY
28.245315
1 API3 to JPY
¥104.175
1 API3 to ARS
ARS$952.67343
1 API3 to RUB
56.32395
1 API3 to INR
60.75486
1 API3 to IDR
Rp11,385.24408
1 API3 to KRW
967.264875
1 API3 to PHP
40.39212
1 API3 to EGP
￡E.33.72492
1 API3 to BRL
R$3.8892
1 API3 to CAD
C$0.95841
1 API3 to BDT
84.85401
1 API3 to NGN
1,063.550355
1 API3 to UAH
28.953705
1 API3 to VES
Bs85.4235
1 API3 to CLP
$673.665
1 API3 to PKR
Rs196.90464
1 API3 to KZT
377.648265
1 API3 to THB
฿22.744875
1 API3 to TWD
NT$20.772495
1 API3 to AED
د.إ2.548815
1 API3 to CHF
Fr0.562545
1 API3 to HKD
HK$5.44488
1 API3 to MAD
.د.م6.33384
1 API3 to MXN
$13.09827
1 API3 to PLN
2.59743
1 API3 to RON
лв3.08358
1 API3 to SEK
kr6.79221
1 API3 to BGN
лв1.187595
1 API3 to HUF
Ft243.25557
1 API3 to CZK
14.94564
1 API3 to KWD
د.ك0.212517
1 API3 to ILS
2.354355

API3 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of API3, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official API3 Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About API3

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

API3
API3
USD
USD

1 API3 = 0.6945 USD

Trade

API3USDT
$0.6945
$0.6945$0.6945
-2.71%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee