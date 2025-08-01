What is RWAX (APP)

Moon App is an easy-to-use Launchpad for Injective projects and Trading Bot App intended for retail users.

RWAX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as RWAX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of APP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our RWAX price prediction page.

RWAX Price History

Tracing APP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing APP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our RWAX price history page.

RWAX (APP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RWAX (APP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about APP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy RWAX (APP)

APP to Local Currencies

RWAX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of RWAX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RWAX What is the price of RWAX (APP) today? The live price of RWAX (APP) is 0.003855 USD . What is the market cap of RWAX (APP)? The current market cap of RWAX is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of APP by its real-time market price of 0.003855 USD . What is the circulating supply of RWAX (APP)? The current circulating supply of RWAX (APP) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of RWAX (APP)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of RWAX (APP) is 0.05206 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of RWAX (APP)? The 24-hour trading volume of RWAX (APP) is $ 37.19K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

