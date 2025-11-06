ExchangeDEX+
The live aPriori price today is 0.2512 USD. Track real-time APR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore APR price trend easily at MEXC now.The live aPriori price today is 0.2512 USD. Track real-time APR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore APR price trend easily at MEXC now.

aPriori Logo

aPriori Price(APR)

1 APR to USD Live Price:

$0.2512
$0.2512$0.2512
-21.84%1D
USD
aPriori (APR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:40:38 (UTC+8)

aPriori (APR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2468
$ 0.2468$ 0.2468
24H Low
$ 0.3263
$ 0.3263$ 0.3263
24H High

$ 0.2468
$ 0.2468$ 0.2468

$ 0.3263
$ 0.3263$ 0.3263

--
----

--
----

-0.28%

-21.84%

-5.46%

-5.46%

aPriori (APR) real-time price is $ 0.2512. Over the past 24 hours, APR traded between a low of $ 0.2468 and a high of $ 0.3263, showing active market volatility. APR's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, APR has changed by -0.28% over the past hour, -21.84% over 24 hours, and -5.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

aPriori (APR) Market Information

--
----

$ 271.89K
$ 271.89K$ 271.89K

$ 251.20M
$ 251.20M$ 251.20M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of aPriori is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 271.89K. The circulating supply of APR is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 251.20M.

aPriori (APR) Price History USD

Track the price changes of aPriori for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.070192-21.84%
30 Days$ +0.1512+151.20%
60 Days$ +0.1512+151.20%
90 Days$ +0.1512+151.20%
aPriori Price Change Today

Today, APR recorded a change of $ -0.070192 (-21.84%), reflecting its latest market activity.

aPriori 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1512 (+151.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

aPriori 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, APR saw a change of $ +0.1512 (+151.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

aPriori 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.1512 (+151.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of aPriori (APR)?

Check out the aPriori Price History page now.

What is aPriori (APR)

aPriori is building the intelligent order flow coordination layer for high-performance blockchains. Its architecture comprises an Order Flow Segmentation Engine that classifies trades in real time and a flow-aware routing engine that directs benign orders into efficient liquidity pools while isolating riskier ones to resilient paths. The system integrates MEV capture with a redistribution mechanism, returning value to stakers and validators to better align incentives.

aPriori is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your aPriori investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check APR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about aPriori on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your aPriori buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

aPriori Price Prediction (USD)

How much will aPriori (APR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your aPriori (APR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for aPriori.

Check the aPriori price prediction now!

aPriori (APR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of aPriori (APR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about APR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy aPriori (APR)

Looking for how to buy aPriori? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase aPriori on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

aPriori Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of aPriori, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official aPriori Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About aPriori

How much is aPriori (APR) worth today?
The live APR price in USD is 0.2512 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current APR to USD price?
The current price of APR to USD is $ 0.2512. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of aPriori?
The market cap for APR is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of APR?
The circulating supply of APR is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of APR?
APR achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of APR?
APR saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of APR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for APR is $ 271.89K USD.
Will APR go higher this year?
APR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out APR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:40:38 (UTC+8)

aPriori (APR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

