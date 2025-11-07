aPriori is building the intelligent order flow coordination layer for high-performance blockchains. Its architecture comprises an Order Flow Segmentation Engine that classifies trades in real time and a flow-aware routing engine that directs benign orders into efficient liquidity pools while isolating riskier ones to resilient paths. The system integrates MEV capture with a redistribution mechanism, returning value to stakers and validators to better align incentives.

