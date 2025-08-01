What is Aptos (APT)

Aptos is a Layer 1 blockchain built with safety and user experience in mind, enabling developers to build scalable, future-proof applications.

Aptos is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Aptos investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



APT to Local Currencies

1 APT to VND ₫ 114,838.66 1 APT to AUD A$ 6.7642 1 APT to GBP ￡ 3.273 1 APT to EUR € 3.79668 1 APT to USD $ 4.364 1 APT to MYR RM 18.59064 1 APT to TRY ₺ 177.48388 1 APT to JPY ¥ 654.6 1 APT to ARS ARS$ 5,986.27336 1 APT to RUB ₽ 353.9204 1 APT to INR ₹ 381.76272 1 APT to IDR Rp 71,540.97216 1 APT to KRW ₩ 6,077.961 1 APT to PHP ₱ 253.81024 1 APT to EGP ￡E. 211.91584 1 APT to BRL R$ 24.4384 1 APT to CAD C$ 6.02232 1 APT to BDT ৳ 533.19352 1 APT to NGN ₦ 6,682.98596 1 APT to UAH ₴ 181.93516 1 APT to VES Bs 536.772 1 APT to CLP $ 4,233.08 1 APT to PKR Rs 1,237.28128 1 APT to KZT ₸ 2,373.01228 1 APT to THB ฿ 142.921 1 APT to TWD NT$ 130.52724 1 APT to AED د.إ 16.01588 1 APT to CHF Fr 3.53484 1 APT to HKD HK$ 34.21376 1 APT to MAD .د.م 39.79968 1 APT to MXN $ 82.30504 1 APT to PLN zł 16.32136 1 APT to RON лв 19.37616 1 APT to SEK kr 42.67992 1 APT to BGN лв 7.46244 1 APT to HUF Ft 1,528.53464 1 APT to CZK Kč 93.91328 1 APT to KWD د.ك 1.335384 1 APT to ILS ₪ 14.79396

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aptos What is the price of Aptos (APT) today? The live price of Aptos (APT) is 4.364 USD . What is the market cap of Aptos (APT)? The current market cap of Aptos is $ 2.93B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of APT by its real-time market price of 4.364 USD . What is the circulating supply of Aptos (APT)? The current circulating supply of Aptos (APT) is 670.95M USD . What was the highest price of Aptos (APT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Aptos (APT) is 29.5 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Aptos (APT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Aptos (APT) is $ 17.50M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

