Aptos Logo

Aptos Price(APT)

Aptos (APT) Live Price Chart

APT Live Price Data & Information

Aptos (APT) is currently trading at 4.364 USD with a market cap of 2.93B USD. APT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Aptos Key Market Performance:

$ 17.50M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.15%
Aptos 24-hour price change
670.95M USD
Circulating supply

APT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Aptos for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.09591-2.15%
30 Days$ -0.175-3.86%
60 Days$ -0.447-9.30%
90 Days$ -1.081-19.86%
Aptos Price Change Today

Today, APT recorded a change of $ -0.09591 (-2.15%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Aptos 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.175 (-3.86%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Aptos 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, APT saw a change of $ -0.447 (-9.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Aptos 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.081 (-19.86%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

APT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Aptos: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 4.355
$ 4.624
$ 29.5
-0.98%

-2.15%

-7.11%

APT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.93B
$ 17.50M
670.95M
What is Aptos (APT)

Aptos is a Layer 1 blockchain built with safety and user experience in mind, enabling developers to build scalable, future-proof applications.

Aptos Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Aptos, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Aptos Price History

Tracing APT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing APT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Aptos price history page.

Aptos (APT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aptos (APT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about APT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Aptos (APT)

APT to Local Currencies

1 APT to VND
114,838.66
1 APT to AUD
A$6.7642
1 APT to GBP
3.273
1 APT to EUR
3.79668
1 APT to USD
$4.364
1 APT to MYR
RM18.59064
1 APT to TRY
177.48388
1 APT to JPY
¥654.6
1 APT to ARS
ARS$5,986.27336
1 APT to RUB
353.9204
1 APT to INR
381.76272
1 APT to IDR
Rp71,540.97216
1 APT to KRW
6,077.961
1 APT to PHP
253.81024
1 APT to EGP
￡E.211.91584
1 APT to BRL
R$24.4384
1 APT to CAD
C$6.02232
1 APT to BDT
533.19352
1 APT to NGN
6,682.98596
1 APT to UAH
181.93516
1 APT to VES
Bs536.772
1 APT to CLP
$4,233.08
1 APT to PKR
Rs1,237.28128
1 APT to KZT
2,373.01228
1 APT to THB
฿142.921
1 APT to TWD
NT$130.52724
1 APT to AED
د.إ16.01588
1 APT to CHF
Fr3.53484
1 APT to HKD
HK$34.21376
1 APT to MAD
.د.م39.79968
1 APT to MXN
$82.30504
1 APT to PLN
16.32136
1 APT to RON
лв19.37616
1 APT to SEK
kr42.67992
1 APT to BGN
лв7.46244
1 APT to HUF
Ft1,528.53464
1 APT to CZK
93.91328
1 APT to KWD
د.ك1.335384
1 APT to ILS
14.79396

Aptos Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aptos, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Aptos Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aptos

Disclaimer

