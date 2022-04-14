Apertum (APTM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Apertum (APTM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Apertum (APTM) Information APTM is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche. Its DAO-driven ecosystem enables efficient smart contract deployment, Web3 integration, dApp support, and developer-friendly infrastructure, incorporating a deflationary model to enhance long-term sustainability. Official Website: https://apertum.io Whitepaper: https://apertum.io/apt-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.apertum.io Buy APTM Now!

Market Cap: $ 7.20M
Total Supply: $ 2.10B
Circulating Supply: $ 3.90M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.88B
All-Time High: $ 1.969
All-Time Low: $ 0.7208375990263015
Current Price: $ 1.847

Apertum (APTM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Apertum (APTM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of APTM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many APTM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand APTM's tokenomics, explore APTM token's live price!

