More About APU

APU Price Info

APU Whitepaper

APU Official Website

APU Tokenomics

APU Price Forecast

APU History

APU Buying Guide

APU-to-Fiat Currency Converter

APU Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Apu Apustaja Logo

Apu Apustaja Price(APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) Live Price Chart

$0.0002783
$0.0002783$0.0002783
+1.31%1D
USD

APU Live Price Data & Information

Apu Apustaja (APU) is currently trading at 0.0002783 USD with a market cap of 94.04M USD. APU to USD price is updated in real-time.

Apu Apustaja Key Market Performance:

$ 127.28K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.31%
Apu Apustaja 24-hour price change
337.89B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the APU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate APU price information.

APU Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Apu Apustaja for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000003599+1.31%
30 Days$ +0.0000814+41.34%
60 Days$ +0.0000734+35.82%
90 Days$ +0.0000872+45.63%
Apu Apustaja Price Change Today

Today, APU recorded a change of $ +0.000003599 (+1.31%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Apu Apustaja 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000814 (+41.34%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Apu Apustaja 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, APU saw a change of $ +0.0000734 (+35.82%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Apu Apustaja 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0000872 (+45.63%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

APU Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Apu Apustaja: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0002664
$ 0.0002664$ 0.0002664

$ 0.000305
$ 0.000305$ 0.000305

$ 0.00148
$ 0.00148$ 0.00148

-0.54%

+1.31%

+2.76%

APU Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 94.04M
$ 94.04M$ 94.04M

$ 127.28K
$ 127.28K$ 127.28K

337.89B
337.89B 337.89B

What is Apu Apustaja (APU)

APU, also known as Helper, is a kind and naive anthropomorphic frog that is beloved across the internet. Fed up with low-effort memecoins, more often than not led by deceptive developers, Apu decided to create his own faily launched, fully transparent coin: $APU. The one and only coin for all frens. Having already conquered the internet and the hearts of millions of people, Apu is now on his way to conquer the cryptosphere. If you consider yourself a fren, feel free to join us on this amazing ride to the only place where a character like Apu belongs to: the moon.

Apu Apustaja is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Apu Apustaja investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check APU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Apu Apustaja on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Apu Apustaja buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Apu Apustaja Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Apu Apustaja, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of APU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Apu Apustaja price prediction page.

Apu Apustaja Price History

Tracing APU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing APU's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Apu Apustaja price history page.

Apu Apustaja (APU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Apu Apustaja (APU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about APU token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Apu Apustaja (APU)

Looking for how to buy Apu Apustaja? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Apu Apustaja on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

APU to Local Currencies

1 APU to VND
7.3234645
1 APU to AUD
A$0.000431365
1 APU to GBP
0.000208725
1 APU to EUR
0.000242121
1 APU to USD
$0.0002783
1 APU to MYR
RM0.001185558
1 APU to TRY
0.011318461
1 APU to JPY
¥0.041745
1 APU to ARS
ARS$0.381755242
1 APU to RUB
0.02257013
1 APU to INR
0.024345684
1 APU to IDR
Rp4.562294352
1 APU to KRW
0.387602325
1 APU to PHP
0.016185928
1 APU to EGP
￡E.0.013514248
1 APU to BRL
R$0.00155848
1 APU to CAD
C$0.000384054
1 APU to BDT
0.034002694
1 APU to NGN
0.426185837
1 APU to UAH
0.011602327
1 APU to VES
Bs0.0342309
1 APU to CLP
$0.269951
1 APU to PKR
Rs0.078903616
1 APU to KZT
0.151331191
1 APU to THB
฿0.009114325
1 APU to TWD
NT$0.008323953
1 APU to AED
د.إ0.001021361
1 APU to CHF
Fr0.000225423
1 APU to HKD
HK$0.002181872
1 APU to MAD
.د.م0.002538096
1 APU to MXN
$0.005248738
1 APU to PLN
0.001040842
1 APU to RON
лв0.001235652
1 APU to SEK
kr0.002721774
1 APU to BGN
лв0.000475893
1 APU to HUF
Ft0.097477358
1 APU to CZK
0.005989016
1 APU to KWD
د.ك0.0000851598
1 APU to ILS
0.000943437

Apu Apustaja Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Apu Apustaja, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Apu Apustaja Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Apu Apustaja

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

APU
APU
USD
USD

1 APU = 0.0002783 USD

Trade

APUUSDT
$0.0002783
$0.0002783$0.0002783
+4.23%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee