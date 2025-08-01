What is Arweave (AR)

Arweave is a new blockchain storage platform designed to overcome the scalability, data availability, and cost issues that exist in blockchain data storage. This is also the difference between Arweave and most blockchain storage solutions. Arweave aims to become "the Internet's browsable home network". Arweave uses its native currency Arweave (AR) as an internal exchange medium. Its value comes from the practicality of the network, including submitting information to the Arweave blockchain, rewarding miners for maintaining and protecting the network, and suppressing the spread of spam. For more information of the project, please visit its official website below.

Arweave Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Arweave, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Arweave price prediction page.

Arweave Price History

Tracing AR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Arweave price history page.

Arweave (AR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Arweave (AR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AR token's extensive tokenomics now!

AR to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Arweave What is the price of Arweave (AR) today? The live price of Arweave (AR) is 7.117 USD . What is the market cap of Arweave (AR)? The current market cap of Arweave is $ 467.25M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AR by its real-time market price of 7.117 USD . What is the circulating supply of Arweave (AR)? The current circulating supply of Arweave (AR) is 65.65M USD . What was the highest price of Arweave (AR)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Arweave (AR) is 90.912 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Arweave (AR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Arweave (AR) is $ 3.50M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

