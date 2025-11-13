The post Everything You Need to Know About the New Draft Crypto Market Structure Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Senate Agriculture Committee released the crypto market structure draft bill. The crypto regulation will give more control to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), offering clarity on digital asset oversight. Senate’s Draft Bill for Crypto Market Structure Legislation The U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry today released a bipartisan draft bill of the Crypto Asset Market Clarity Act. Led by Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Ranking Member Cory Booker (D-NJ), the bill outlines a crypto regulation framework, putting “digital commodities” under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Primarily, the draft bill amends the Commodity Exchange Act to provide clear rules for digital asset commodities, such as spot market trading of Bitcoin. In contrast, the SEC will oversee digital assets deemed as securities. Boozman hailed it as a “bipartisan breakthrough” to “provide certainty for innovators and investors,” while Booker emphasized consumer safeguards. The bill is in a discussion draft phase, with final status still awaited on topics like DeFi exemptions and privacy coin handling. Commenting on the section left blank for DeFi, Amanda Tuminelli, executive director of DeFi Education Fund, said: It is good to see the Ag Committee make progress on market structure and release a bipartisan draft. We are hoping that the section left open for DeFi will be filled in with robust developer protections that clearly distinguish centralized intermediaries from software developers without custody and control of other people’s money. Core Aspects of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act Crypto market structure draft bill defines “digital commodity” as fungible, blockchain-based asset that enables peer-to-peer transfers without intermediaries. This excludes stablecoins, NFTs, and meme coins, resolving authority wars between the CFTC and the SEC. The bill grants CFTC jurisdiction over spot markets, requiring registration for brokers, dealers, exchanges,…

