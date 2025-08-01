More About ARB

ARB Price Info

ARB Whitepaper

ARB Official Website

ARB Tokenomics

ARB Price Forecast

ARB History

ARB Buying Guide

ARB-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ARB Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Arbitrum Logo

Arbitrum Price(ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) Live Price Chart

$0.4076
$0.4076$0.4076
-0.65%1D
USD

ARB Live Price Data & Information

Arbitrum (ARB) is currently trading at 0.4072 USD with a market cap of 2.10B USD. ARB to USD price is updated in real-time.

Arbitrum Key Market Performance:

$ 17.15M USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.65%
Arbitrum 24-hour price change
5.15B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ARB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ARB price information.

ARB Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Arbitrum for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002667-0.65%
30 Days$ +0.0802+24.52%
60 Days$ +0.0695+20.58%
90 Days$ +0.0704+20.90%
Arbitrum Price Change Today

Today, ARB recorded a change of $ -0.002667 (-0.65%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Arbitrum 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0802 (+24.52%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Arbitrum 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ARB saw a change of $ +0.0695 (+20.58%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Arbitrum 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0704 (+20.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ARB Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Arbitrum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.4036
$ 0.4036$ 0.4036

$ 0.4316
$ 0.4316$ 0.4316

$ 10.0003
$ 10.0003$ 10.0003

-1.00%

-0.65%

-7.21%

ARB Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.10B
$ 2.10B$ 2.10B

$ 17.15M
$ 17.15M$ 17.15M

5.15B
5.15B 5.15B

What is Arbitrum (ARB)

Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.

Arbitrum is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Arbitrum investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ARB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Arbitrum on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Arbitrum buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Arbitrum Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Arbitrum, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ARB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Arbitrum price prediction page.

Arbitrum Price History

Tracing ARB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ARB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Arbitrum price history page.

Arbitrum (ARB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Arbitrum (ARB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ARB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Arbitrum (ARB)

Looking for how to buy Arbitrum? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Arbitrum on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ARB to Local Currencies

1 ARB to VND
10,715.468
1 ARB to AUD
A$0.63116
1 ARB to GBP
0.3054
1 ARB to EUR
0.354264
1 ARB to USD
$0.4072
1 ARB to MYR
RM1.734672
1 ARB to TRY
16.528248
1 ARB to JPY
¥61.08
1 ARB to ARS
ARS$558.572528
1 ARB to RUB
33.019848
1 ARB to INR
35.625928
1 ARB to IDR
Rp6,675.408768
1 ARB to KRW
567.92184
1 ARB to PHP
23.690896
1 ARB to EGP
￡E.19.777704
1 ARB to BRL
R$2.28032
1 ARB to CAD
C$0.561936
1 ARB to BDT
49.751696
1 ARB to NGN
623.582008
1 ARB to UAH
16.976168
1 ARB to VES
Bs50.0856
1 ARB to CLP
$395.3912
1 ARB to PKR
Rs115.351616
1 ARB to KZT
221.423144
1 ARB to THB
฿13.343944
1 ARB to TWD
NT$12.183424
1 ARB to AED
د.إ1.494424
1 ARB to CHF
Fr0.329832
1 ARB to HKD
HK$3.192448
1 ARB to MAD
.د.م3.70552
1 ARB to MXN
$7.667576
1 ARB to PLN
1.522928
1 ARB to RON
лв1.807968
1 ARB to SEK
kr3.978344
1 ARB to BGN
лв0.696312
1 ARB to HUF
Ft142.524072
1 ARB to CZK
8.7548
1 ARB to KWD
د.ك0.1246032
1 ARB to ILS
1.380408

Arbitrum Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Arbitrum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Arbitrum Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Arbitrum

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ARB
ARB
USD
USD

1 ARB = 0.4072 USD

Trade

ARBUSDT
$0.4072
$0.4072$0.4072
+0.09%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee