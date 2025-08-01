More About ARC

ARC Price Info

ARC Whitepaper

ARC Official Website

ARC Tokenomics

ARC Price Forecast

ARC History

ARC Buying Guide

ARC-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ARC Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ARC Logo

ARC Price(ARC)

ARC (ARC) Live Price Chart

$0.0043
$0.0043$0.0043
-0.62%1D
USD

ARC Live Price Data & Information

ARC (ARC) is currently trading at 0.0043 USD with a market cap of 3.97M USD. ARC to USD price is updated in real-time.

ARC Key Market Performance:

$ 10.39K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.62%
ARC 24-hour price change
922.52M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ARC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ARC price information.

ARC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ARC for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00002683-0.62%
30 Days$ -0.00005-1.15%
60 Days$ -0.001906-30.72%
90 Days$ -0.001806-29.58%
ARC Price Change Today

Today, ARC recorded a change of $ -0.00002683 (-0.62%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ARC 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00005 (-1.15%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ARC 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ARC saw a change of $ -0.001906 (-30.72%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ARC 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001806 (-29.58%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ARC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ARC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00416
$ 0.00416$ 0.00416

$ 0.004398
$ 0.004398$ 0.004398

$ 0.15
$ 0.15$ 0.15

0.00%

-0.62%

-3.48%

ARC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.97M
$ 3.97M$ 3.97M

$ 10.39K
$ 10.39K$ 10.39K

922.52M
922.52M 922.52M

What is ARC (ARC)

ARC is an innovative technology company committed to revolutionizing Web3 through its AI-powered Reactor, comprehensive DeFi ecosystem, and dApp store.

ARC is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ARC investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ARC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ARC on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ARC buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ARC Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ARC, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ARC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ARC price prediction page.

ARC Price History

Tracing ARC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ARC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ARC price history page.

ARC (ARC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ARC (ARC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ARC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ARC (ARC)

Looking for how to buy ARC? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ARC on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ARC to Local Currencies

1 ARC to VND
113.1545
1 ARC to AUD
A$0.006665
1 ARC to GBP
0.003225
1 ARC to EUR
0.003741
1 ARC to USD
$0.0043
1 ARC to MYR
RM0.018318
1 ARC to TRY
0.174537
1 ARC to JPY
¥0.645
1 ARC to ARS
ARS$5.898482
1 ARC to RUB
0.348687
1 ARC to INR
0.376207
1 ARC to IDR
Rp70.491792
1 ARC to KRW
5.99721
1 ARC to PHP
0.250174
1 ARC to EGP
￡E.0.208851
1 ARC to BRL
R$0.02408
1 ARC to CAD
C$0.005934
1 ARC to BDT
0.525374
1 ARC to NGN
6.584977
1 ARC to UAH
0.179267
1 ARC to VES
Bs0.5289
1 ARC to CLP
$4.1753
1 ARC to PKR
Rs1.218104
1 ARC to KZT
2.338211
1 ARC to THB
฿0.140911
1 ARC to TWD
NT$0.128656
1 ARC to AED
د.إ0.015781
1 ARC to CHF
Fr0.003483
1 ARC to HKD
HK$0.033712
1 ARC to MAD
.د.م0.03913
1 ARC to MXN
$0.080969
1 ARC to PLN
0.016082
1 ARC to RON
лв0.019092
1 ARC to SEK
kr0.042011
1 ARC to BGN
лв0.007353
1 ARC to HUF
Ft1.505043
1 ARC to CZK
0.09245
1 ARC to KWD
د.ك0.0013158
1 ARC to ILS
0.014577

ARC Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ARC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ARC Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ARC

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ARC
ARC
USD
USD

1 ARC = 0.0043 USD

Trade

ARCUSDT
$0.0043
$0.0043$0.0043
+3.36%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee