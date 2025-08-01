More About ARCA

ARCA Price Info

ARCA Whitepaper

ARCA Official Website

ARCA Tokenomics

ARCA Price Forecast

ARCA History

ARCA Buying Guide

ARCA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ARCA Spot

ARCA USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Legend of Arcadia Logo

Legend of Arcadia Price(ARCA)

Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Live Price Chart

$0.01496
$0.01496$0.01496
0.00%1D
USD

ARCA Live Price Data & Information

Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) is currently trading at 0.01496 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. ARCA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Legend of Arcadia Key Market Performance:

$ 57.32K USD
24-hour trading volume
0.00%
Legend of Arcadia 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ARCA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ARCA price information.

ARCA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Legend of Arcadia for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.00535-26.35%
60 Days$ -0.00695-31.73%
90 Days$ -0.00529-26.13%
Legend of Arcadia Price Change Today

Today, ARCA recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Legend of Arcadia 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00535 (-26.35%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Legend of Arcadia 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ARCA saw a change of $ -0.00695 (-31.73%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Legend of Arcadia 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00529 (-26.13%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ARCA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Legend of Arcadia: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01384
$ 0.01384$ 0.01384

$ 0.015
$ 0.015$ 0.015

$ 0.0988
$ 0.0988$ 0.0988

0.00%

0.00%

-3.18%

ARCA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 57.32K
$ 57.32K$ 57.32K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Legend of Arcadia (ARCA)

Legend of Arcadia is a multi-chain, free-to-play, and play-to-earn casual strategy card game that combines traditional gaming experience with Web3 GameFi 2.0. In addition to experiencing the game’s immersive universe, players can also boost yield through staking, battling, and mining.

Legend of Arcadia is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Legend of Arcadia investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ARCA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Legend of Arcadia on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Legend of Arcadia buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Legend of Arcadia Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Legend of Arcadia, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ARCA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Legend of Arcadia price prediction page.

Legend of Arcadia Price History

Tracing ARCA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ARCA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Legend of Arcadia price history page.

Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ARCA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Legend of Arcadia (ARCA)

Looking for how to buy Legend of Arcadia? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Legend of Arcadia on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ARCA to Local Currencies

1 ARCA to VND
393.6724
1 ARCA to AUD
A$0.023188
1 ARCA to GBP
0.01122
1 ARCA to EUR
0.0130152
1 ARCA to USD
$0.01496
1 ARCA to MYR
RM0.0637296
1 ARCA to TRY
0.6084232
1 ARCA to JPY
¥2.244
1 ARCA to ARS
ARS$20.5212304
1 ARCA to RUB
1.213256
1 ARCA to INR
1.3087008
1 ARCA to IDR
Rp245.2458624
1 ARCA to KRW
20.83554
1 ARCA to PHP
0.8700736
1 ARCA to EGP
￡E.0.7264576
1 ARCA to BRL
R$0.083776
1 ARCA to CAD
C$0.0206448
1 ARCA to BDT
1.8278128
1 ARCA to NGN
22.9095944
1 ARCA to UAH
0.6236824
1 ARCA to VES
Bs1.84008
1 ARCA to CLP
$14.5112
1 ARCA to PKR
Rs4.2414592
1 ARCA to KZT
8.1347992
1 ARCA to THB
฿0.48994
1 ARCA to TWD
NT$0.4474536
1 ARCA to AED
د.إ0.0549032
1 ARCA to CHF
Fr0.0121176
1 ARCA to HKD
HK$0.1172864
1 ARCA to MAD
.د.م0.1364352
1 ARCA to MXN
$0.2821456
1 ARCA to PLN
0.0559504
1 ARCA to RON
лв0.0664224
1 ARCA to SEK
kr0.1463088
1 ARCA to BGN
лв0.0255816
1 ARCA to HUF
Ft5.2398896
1 ARCA to CZK
0.3219392
1 ARCA to KWD
د.ك0.00457776
1 ARCA to ILS
0.0507144

Legend of Arcadia Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Legend of Arcadia, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Legend of Arcadia Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Legend of Arcadia

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ARCA
ARCA
USD
USD

1 ARCA = 0.01496 USD

Trade

ARCAUSDT
$0.01496
$0.01496$0.01496
-0.27%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee