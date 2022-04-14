Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Legend of Arcadia (ARCA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Information Legend of Arcadia is a multi-chain, free-to-play, and play-to-earn casual strategy card game that combines traditional gaming experience with Web3 GameFi 2.0. In addition to experiencing the game's immersive universe, players can also boost yield through staking, battling, and mining. Official Website: https://legendofarcadia.io/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.legendofarcadia.io/legend-of-arcadia Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x1c00c3e03c3a10a0c1d9b6d1a42e797d7cb4147a

Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Legend of Arcadia (ARCA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.52M All-Time High: $ 0.0988 All-Time Low: $ 0.013675110217437872 Current Price: $ 0.01452

Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Legend of Arcadia (ARCA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARCA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARCA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

