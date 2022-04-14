The Arena (ARENA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into The Arena (ARENA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The Arena (ARENA) Information The Arena is a next gen SocialFi app redefining how creators connect, engage and monetize their content. Official Website: https://arena.social/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/19RfbIHtoaskEdF5x95YrvnowbG8eCpvi?usp=sharing Block Explorer: https://snowtrace.io/token/0xB8d7710f7d8349A506b75dD184F05777c82dAd0C?chainid=43114 Buy ARENA Now!

The Arena (ARENA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Arena (ARENA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.90M $ 18.90M $ 18.90M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 2.79B $ 2.79B $ 2.79B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 67.70M $ 67.70M $ 67.70M All-Time High: $ 0.0214 $ 0.0214 $ 0.0214 All-Time Low: $ 0.002959596525266224 $ 0.002959596525266224 $ 0.002959596525266224 Current Price: $ 0.00677 $ 0.00677 $ 0.00677 Learn more about The Arena (ARENA) price

The Arena (ARENA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of The Arena (ARENA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARENA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARENA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ARENA's tokenomics, explore ARENA token's live price!

