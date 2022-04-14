Argentine Football (ARG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Argentine Football (ARG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Argentine Football (ARG) Information Argentina is among the most successful national sides of all time with two World Cup wins, 14 victories in the Copa América, and an incredible production line of talent, which includes, arguably, the two greatest players of all time in Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Official Website: https://socios.com Block Explorer: https://chiliscan.com/token/0xd34625c1c812439229EF53e06f22053249D011f5 Buy ARG Now!

Argentine Football (ARG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 6.98M
Total Supply: $ 20.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 8.50M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.43M
All-Time High: $ 9.269
All-Time Low: $ 0.4221301026710237
Current Price: $ 0.8217

Argentine Football (ARG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Argentine Football (ARG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ARG's tokenomics, explore ARG token's live price!

