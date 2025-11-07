Aria is the onchain economy for iconic IP. The ecosystem is made up of three parts: Aria Protocol, the infrastructure; Aria Foundation, the steward; Aria Protocol Labs Inc., a core development company. Together, they bring iconic IP rights onchain with a mission to expand accessibility and monetization of historically illiquid IP for investors, rights holders, creators, and fans.

Aria is the onchain economy for iconic IP. The ecosystem is made up of three parts: Aria Protocol, the infrastructure; Aria Foundation, the steward; Aria Protocol Labs Inc., a core development company. Together, they bring iconic IP rights onchain with a mission to expand accessibility and monetization of historically illiquid IP for investors, rights holders, creators, and fans.