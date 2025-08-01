What is ARK (ARK)

ARK is a cryptocurrency and blockchain-based development platform allowing anyone to create their own fully customizable and interoperable blockchain. Reducing the industry need for Smart Contracts by using custom transactions, logic, and multiple programming languages.

ARK is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ARK investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ARK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ARK on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ARK buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ARK Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ARK, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ARK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ARK price prediction page.

ARK Price History

Tracing ARK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ARK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ARK price history page.

ARK (ARK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ARK (ARK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ARK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ARK (ARK)

Looking for how to buy ARK? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ARK on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ARK to Local Currencies

1 ARK to VND ₫ 11,457.551 1 ARK to AUD A$ 0.67487 1 ARK to GBP ￡ 0.32655 1 ARK to EUR € 0.378798 1 ARK to USD $ 0.4354 1 ARK to MYR RM 1.854804 1 ARK to TRY ₺ 17.707718 1 ARK to JPY ¥ 65.31 1 ARK to ARS ARS$ 597.255596 1 ARK to RUB ₽ 35.31094 1 ARK to INR ₹ 38.088792 1 ARK to IDR Rp 7,137.703776 1 ARK to KRW ₩ 606.40335 1 ARK to PHP ₱ 25.322864 1 ARK to EGP ￡E. 21.143024 1 ARK to BRL R$ 2.43824 1 ARK to CAD C$ 0.600852 1 ARK to BDT ৳ 53.197172 1 ARK to NGN ₦ 666.767206 1 ARK to UAH ₴ 18.151826 1 ARK to VES Bs 53.5542 1 ARK to CLP $ 422.338 1 ARK to PKR Rs 123.444608 1 ARK to KZT ₸ 236.757458 1 ARK to THB ฿ 14.25935 1 ARK to TWD NT$ 13.022814 1 ARK to AED د.إ 1.597918 1 ARK to CHF Fr 0.352674 1 ARK to HKD HK$ 3.413536 1 ARK to MAD .د.م 3.970848 1 ARK to MXN $ 8.211644 1 ARK to PLN zł 1.628396 1 ARK to RON лв 1.933176 1 ARK to SEK kr 4.258212 1 ARK to BGN лв 0.744534 1 ARK to HUF Ft 152.503204 1 ARK to CZK Kč 9.369808 1 ARK to KWD د.ك 0.1332324 1 ARK to ILS ₪ 1.476006

ARK Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ARK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ARK What is the price of ARK (ARK) today? The live price of ARK (ARK) is 0.4354 USD . What is the market cap of ARK (ARK)? The current market cap of ARK is $ 82.86M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ARK by its real-time market price of 0.4354 USD . What is the circulating supply of ARK (ARK)? The current circulating supply of ARK (ARK) is 190.31M USD . What was the highest price of ARK (ARK)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of ARK (ARK) is 1.9671 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ARK (ARK)? The 24-hour trading volume of ARK (ARK) is $ 205.87K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!