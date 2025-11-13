How One UNEP Partner Non-Profit Is Making Cooling As A Service ‘Cool’

New, state-of-the-art 10MW ammonia refrigeration system at the Clover Dairy Factory in Queensburgh, South Africa, powered under a Cooling-as-a-service model by Energy Partners Refrigeration. Base Foundation "As-a-service" models are pretty prominent across the global economy, particularly so in the software and communications sector. But one Swiss non-profit is extrapolating that model and deploying it globally to tackle one of the most pressing issues of our age – cooling. BASE or Basel Agency for Sustainable Energy, a specialized partner of the United Nations Environment Programme, is busy globally advocating for "Cooling as a Service" or CaaS. "We believe it is an innovative business model that enables a diverse range of end users of cooling systems to base their decisions on life-cycle cost rather than on the purchase price of cooling equipment," said Daniel Magallon, managing director of BASE. The non-profit believes going down the CaaS pathway would encourage as well as accelerate the deployment of high-end energy efficient cooling technologies without the need for high upfront investment, or opting for a cheaper but less efficient system to save on costs. Why It Matters? Magallon said the CaaS model BASE promotes involves end users paying for the cooling they receive, rather than the physical product or infrastructure that delivers the cooling. "The idea, deployable globally, is a simple one – a cooling technology provider in any given region installs (and maintains) the cooling equipment, and recovers the costs through periodic payments made by the customer." The payments model typically involves a fixed-cost-per-unit for the cooling service delivered based on actual usage (e.g. dollars per tons of refrigeration, or units of cooled air). "The provider also pays for the electricity consumed by the equipment, which is an incentive to install the most energy-efficient equipment, and to perform high-quality maintenance. This makes all the…