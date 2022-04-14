LiveArt (ART) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LiveArt (ART), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LiveArt (ART) Information LiveArt is the AI-powered RWAfi protocol unlocking the $10T market of investment-grade art, watches, cars, wine, and collectibles. By transforming blue-chip assets into liquid, programmable financial instruments, LiveArt makes cultural wealth tradeable on-chain. With a $200M+ asset pipeline, 13M+ connected wallets, and deployment across 17 chains, LiveArt fuses AI intelligence, DeFi liquidity, and real-world assets into the first platform where masterpieces become yield-generating, globally accessible financial products. Official Website: https://liveart.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.liveart.xyz/liveart/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/address/0x4DEC3139f4A6c638E26452d32181fe87A7530805 Buy ART Now!

LiveArt (ART) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LiveArt (ART), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 25.61M $ 25.61M $ 25.61M All-Time High: $ 0.1224 $ 0.1224 $ 0.1224 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.02561 $ 0.02561 $ 0.02561 Learn more about LiveArt (ART) price

LiveArt (ART) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LiveArt (ART) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ART tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ART tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ART's tokenomics, explore ART token's live price!

How to Buy ART

LiveArt (ART) Price History Analyzing the price history of ART helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

ART Price Prediction

