Artfi (ARTFI) Information

Artfi is an Art-Technology company on a mission to democratize the $1.7 trillion fine art market. By harnessing the power of NFTs and blockchain technology, Artfi allows collectors to own a stake in valuable works of art. Artfi is a Web3 solution for fine art collecting. The company fractionalizes prominent high-value artworks into multiple NFTs which are sold to the public. Collectors who own Artfi NFTs gain access to the exclusive blue-chip fine art market and diversify their portfolios – all through the speed, security and comfort of the blockchain. The tokenization of real-world assets will be a defining trend of the next decade and Artfi is at the forefront of this process. Artfi fractionalizes physical works of blue chip art so that they can be collectively owned by token holders around the world.