What is Arowana (ARW)

A perfect combination of RWA and DeFi. Provides all financial services such as gold trading and lending from Web2 on a Web3 platform. The entire project is divided into two areas : AGT and ARW. AGT is a gold-backed token issued to users based on the amount of physical gold they deposit. Users can engage in various activities on the platform, such as using AGT as collatoral to borrow USDT. ARW is a token used across the entire project ecosystem - for operations, rewards, service fees, governance, and more. It plays a key role in guiding the direction of the ecosystem and supporting its usage, activities and participation. In other words, within the project platform, AGT, and ARW are core components that address various existing issues in the current market and present a new paradigm for RWA and DeFi. In summary, the project aims to provide a completely new paradigm for RWA and DeFi, solving the disconnectionin the current market between digital infrastructure and real-world assets, and addressing the limitations of both existing Web2 and Web3 models.

Arowana is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Arowana investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ARW staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Arowana on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Arowana buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Arowana Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Arowana, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ARW? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Arowana price prediction page.

Arowana Price History

Tracing ARW's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ARW's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Arowana price history page.

Arowana (ARW) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Arowana (ARW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ARW token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Arowana (ARW)

Looking for how to buy Arowana? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Arowana on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ARW to Local Currencies

1 ARW to VND ₫ 707.3472 1 ARW to AUD A$ 0.041664 1 ARW to GBP ￡ 0.02016 1 ARW to EUR € 0.0233856 1 ARW to USD $ 0.02688 1 ARW to MYR RM 0.1145088 1 ARW to TRY ₺ 1.0932096 1 ARW to JPY ¥ 4.032 1 ARW to ARS ARS$ 36.8723712 1 ARW to RUB ₽ 2.179968 1 ARW to INR ₹ 2.3514624 1 ARW to IDR Rp 440.6556672 1 ARW to KRW ₩ 37.43712 1 ARW to PHP ₱ 1.5633408 1 ARW to EGP ￡E. 1.3052928 1 ARW to BRL R$ 0.150528 1 ARW to CAD C$ 0.0370944 1 ARW to BDT ৳ 3.2841984 1 ARW to NGN ₦ 41.1637632 1 ARW to UAH ₴ 1.1206272 1 ARW to VES Bs 3.30624 1 ARW to CLP $ 26.0736 1 ARW to PKR Rs 7.6210176 1 ARW to KZT ₸ 14.6165376 1 ARW to THB ฿ 0.88032 1 ARW to TWD NT$ 0.8039808 1 ARW to AED د.إ 0.0986496 1 ARW to CHF Fr 0.0217728 1 ARW to HKD HK$ 0.2107392 1 ARW to MAD .د.م 0.2451456 1 ARW to MXN $ 0.5069568 1 ARW to PLN zł 0.1005312 1 ARW to RON лв 0.1193472 1 ARW to SEK kr 0.2628864 1 ARW to BGN лв 0.0459648 1 ARW to HUF Ft 9.4149888 1 ARW to CZK Kč 0.5784576 1 ARW to KWD د.ك 0.00822528 1 ARW to ILS ₪ 0.0911232

Arowana Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Arowana, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Arowana What is the price of Arowana (ARW) today? The live price of Arowana (ARW) is 0.02688 USD . What is the market cap of Arowana (ARW)? The current market cap of Arowana is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ARW by its real-time market price of 0.02688 USD . What is the circulating supply of Arowana (ARW)? The current circulating supply of Arowana (ARW) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Arowana (ARW)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Arowana (ARW) is 0.1 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Arowana (ARW)? The 24-hour trading volume of Arowana (ARW) is $ 749.94K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!