What is ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ)

$ASSDAQ is a satirical meme coin that pokes fun at traditional financial markets, proudly calling itself the "World's Best Asset." It’s designed to track the most profitable meme coins.

ASSDAQ is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ASSDAQ investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ASSDAQ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ASSDAQ on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ASSDAQ buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ASSDAQ Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ASSDAQ, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ASSDAQ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ASSDAQ price prediction page.

ASSDAQ Price History

Tracing ASSDAQ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ASSDAQ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ASSDAQ price history page.

ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ASSDAQ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ)

Looking for how to buy ASSDAQ? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ASSDAQ on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ASSDAQ to Local Currencies

1 ASSDAQ to VND ₫ 171.342228 1 ASSDAQ to AUD A$ 0.01009236 1 ASSDAQ to GBP ￡ 0.0048834 1 ASSDAQ to EUR € 0.005664744 1 ASSDAQ to USD $ 0.0065112 1 ASSDAQ to MYR RM 0.027737712 1 ASSDAQ to TRY ₺ 0.264810504 1 ASSDAQ to JPY ¥ 0.97668 1 ASSDAQ to ARS ARS$ 8.931673488 1 ASSDAQ to RUB ₽ 0.52805832 1 ASSDAQ to INR ₹ 0.569599776 1 ASSDAQ to IDR Rp 106.740966528 1 ASSDAQ to KRW ₩ 9.0684738 1 ASSDAQ to PHP ₱ 0.378691392 1 ASSDAQ to EGP ￡E. 0.316183872 1 ASSDAQ to BRL R$ 0.03646272 1 ASSDAQ to CAD C$ 0.008985456 1 ASSDAQ to BDT ৳ 0.795538416 1 ASSDAQ to NGN ₦ 9.971186568 1 ASSDAQ to UAH ₴ 0.271451928 1 ASSDAQ to VES Bs 0.8008776 1 ASSDAQ to CLP $ 6.315864 1 ASSDAQ to PKR Rs 1.846055424 1 ASSDAQ to KZT ₸ 3.540595224 1 ASSDAQ to THB ฿ 0.2132418 1 ASSDAQ to TWD NT$ 0.194749992 1 ASSDAQ to AED د.إ 0.023896104 1 ASSDAQ to CHF Fr 0.005274072 1 ASSDAQ to HKD HK$ 0.051047808 1 ASSDAQ to MAD .د.م 0.059382144 1 ASSDAQ to MXN $ 0.122801232 1 ASSDAQ to PLN zł 0.024351888 1 ASSDAQ to RON лв 0.028909728 1 ASSDAQ to SEK kr 0.063679536 1 ASSDAQ to BGN лв 0.011134152 1 ASSDAQ to HUF Ft 2.280612912 1 ASSDAQ to CZK Kč 0.140121024 1 ASSDAQ to KWD د.ك 0.0019924272 1 ASSDAQ to ILS ₪ 0.022072968

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ASSDAQ What is the price of ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) today? The live price of ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) is 0.0065112 USD . What is the market cap of ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ)? The current market cap of ASSDAQ is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ASSDAQ by its real-time market price of 0.0065112 USD . What is the circulating supply of ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ)? The current circulating supply of ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) is -- USD . What was the highest price of ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) is 0.008369 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ)? The 24-hour trading volume of ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) is $ 11.42K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

