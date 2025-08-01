More About ASSDAQ

ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) is currently trading at 0.0065112 USD with a market cap of -- USD. ASSDAQ to USD price is updated in real-time.

ASSDAQ Key Market Performance:

Get real-time price updates of the ASSDAQ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

ASSDAQ Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ASSDAQ for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000035356-0.54%
30 Days$ +0.0034443+112.30%
60 Days$ +0.0039972+158.99%
90 Days$ +0.0055112+551.12%
ASSDAQ Price Change Today

Today, ASSDAQ recorded a change of $ -0.000035356 (-0.54%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ASSDAQ 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0034443 (+112.30%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ASSDAQ 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ASSDAQ saw a change of $ +0.0039972 (+158.99%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ASSDAQ 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0055112 (+551.12%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Explore the latest pricing details of ASSDAQ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ)

$ASSDAQ is a satirical meme coin that pokes fun at traditional financial markets, proudly calling itself the "World's Best Asset." It’s designed to track the most profitable meme coins.

ASSDAQ is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ASSDAQ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ASSDAQ on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ASSDAQ buying experience smooth and informed.

ASSDAQ Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ASSDAQ, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ASSDAQ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

ASSDAQ Price History

Tracing ASSDAQ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ASSDAQ's potential future trajectory.

ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ASSDAQ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ASSDAQ (ASSDAQ)

Looking for how to buy ASSDAQ? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ASSDAQ on MEXC.

1 ASSDAQ to VND
171.342228
1 ASSDAQ to AUD
A$0.01009236
1 ASSDAQ to GBP
0.0048834
1 ASSDAQ to EUR
0.005664744
1 ASSDAQ to USD
$0.0065112
1 ASSDAQ to MYR
RM0.027737712
1 ASSDAQ to TRY
0.264810504
1 ASSDAQ to JPY
¥0.97668
1 ASSDAQ to ARS
ARS$8.931673488
1 ASSDAQ to RUB
0.52805832
1 ASSDAQ to INR
0.569599776
1 ASSDAQ to IDR
Rp106.740966528
1 ASSDAQ to KRW
9.0684738
1 ASSDAQ to PHP
0.378691392
1 ASSDAQ to EGP
￡E.0.316183872
1 ASSDAQ to BRL
R$0.03646272
1 ASSDAQ to CAD
C$0.008985456
1 ASSDAQ to BDT
0.795538416
1 ASSDAQ to NGN
9.971186568
1 ASSDAQ to UAH
0.271451928
1 ASSDAQ to VES
Bs0.8008776
1 ASSDAQ to CLP
$6.315864
1 ASSDAQ to PKR
Rs1.846055424
1 ASSDAQ to KZT
3.540595224
1 ASSDAQ to THB
฿0.2132418
1 ASSDAQ to TWD
NT$0.194749992
1 ASSDAQ to AED
د.إ0.023896104
1 ASSDAQ to CHF
Fr0.005274072
1 ASSDAQ to HKD
HK$0.051047808
1 ASSDAQ to MAD
.د.م0.059382144
1 ASSDAQ to MXN
$0.122801232
1 ASSDAQ to PLN
0.024351888
1 ASSDAQ to RON
лв0.028909728
1 ASSDAQ to SEK
kr0.063679536
1 ASSDAQ to BGN
лв0.011134152
1 ASSDAQ to HUF
Ft2.280612912
1 ASSDAQ to CZK
0.140121024
1 ASSDAQ to KWD
د.ك0.0019924272
1 ASSDAQ to ILS
0.022072968

For a more in-depth understanding of ASSDAQ, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.

