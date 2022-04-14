Astroon (AST) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Astroon (AST), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Astroon (AST) Information Astroon offers a unique experience bridging entertainment and earnings with innovative games, NFTs, child-friendly animations, toys, and Playable PFPs in a vibrant universe. Official Website: https://www.astroon.io/ Whitepaper: https://astroon.gitbook.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xb98B2f39c82d2bE83dc12087ad71AB85376285e8 Buy AST Now!

Astroon (AST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Astroon (AST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.93M $ 5.93M $ 5.93M All-Time High: $ 0.00994 $ 0.00994 $ 0.00994 All-Time Low: $ 0.001099980854708564 $ 0.001099980854708564 $ 0.001099980854708564 Current Price: $ 0.005927 $ 0.005927 $ 0.005927 Learn more about Astroon (AST) price

Astroon (AST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Astroon (AST) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AST tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AST tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AST's tokenomics, explore AST token's live price!

How to Buy AST Interested in adding Astroon (AST) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy AST, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy AST on MEXC now!

Astroon (AST) Price History Analyzing the price history of AST helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore AST Price History now!

AST Price Prediction Want to know where AST might be heading? Our AST price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AST token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!