Astar Network is the #1 TVL Smart Contract Hub for WASM + EVM on Polkadot. Since winning its Parachain auction in January 2022, Astar Network has become the top Parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem in Total Value Locked and most Ethereum assets transferred over. Astar Network is the leading smart contract hub that connects the Polkadot ecosystem to Ethereum, Cosmos, and all major layer 1 blockchains. Astar Network supports dApps using multiple virtual machines—namely WASM and EVM—and offers the best technology solutions and financial incentives via its Build2Earn and Astar Incubation Program for Web3 developers to build on top of a secure, scalable, and interoperable blockchain.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ASTAR What is the price of ASTAR (ASTR) today? The live price of ASTAR (ASTR) is 0.02399 USD . What is the market cap of ASTAR (ASTR)? The current market cap of ASTAR is $ 195.32M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ASTR by its real-time market price of 0.02399 USD . What is the circulating supply of ASTAR (ASTR)? The current circulating supply of ASTAR (ASTR) is 8.14B USD . What was the highest price of ASTAR (ASTR)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of ASTAR (ASTR) is 0.2649 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ASTAR (ASTR)? The 24-hour trading volume of ASTAR (ASTR) is $ 688.23K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

