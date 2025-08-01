More About ASTRA

Astra Protocol Logo

Astra Protocol Price(ASTRA)

Astra Protocol (ASTRA) Live Price Chart

ASTRA Live Price Data & Information

Astra Protocol (ASTRA) is currently trading at 0.0020762 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. ASTRA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Astra Protocol Key Market Performance:

$ 51.26K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.00%
Astra Protocol 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ASTRA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ASTRA price information.

ASTRA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Astra Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000020561+1.00%
30 Days$ +0.0003824+22.57%
60 Days$ +0.0003519+20.40%
90 Days$ -0.0001504-6.76%
Astra Protocol Price Change Today

Today, ASTRA recorded a change of $ +0.000020561 (+1.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Astra Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0003824 (+22.57%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Astra Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ASTRA saw a change of $ +0.0003519 (+20.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Astra Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0001504 (-6.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ASTRA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Astra Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.13%

+1.00%

-3.44%

ASTRA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Astra Protocol (ASTRA)

Astra Protocol is the next generation of compliance, a decentralized KYC Platform for Web3. Our application brings the financial regulatory standards for 150+ countries and over 300+ sanctions and watchlists to the crypto industry without sacrificing anonymisation.

Astra Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Astra Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ASTRA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Astra Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Astra Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Astra Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Astra Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ASTRA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Astra Protocol price prediction page.

Astra Protocol Price History

Tracing ASTRA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ASTRA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Astra Protocol price history page.

Astra Protocol (ASTRA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Astra Protocol (ASTRA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ASTRA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Astra Protocol (ASTRA)

Looking for how to buy Astra Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Astra Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ASTRA to Local Currencies

1 ASTRA to VND
54.635203
1 ASTRA to AUD
A$0.00321811
1 ASTRA to GBP
0.00155715
1 ASTRA to EUR
0.001806294
1 ASTRA to USD
$0.0020762
1 ASTRA to MYR
RM0.008844612
1 ASTRA to TRY
0.084439054
1 ASTRA to JPY
¥0.31143
1 ASTRA to ARS
ARS$2.848006588
1 ASTRA to RUB
0.16837982
1 ASTRA to INR
0.181625976
1 ASTRA to IDR
Rp34.036060128
1 ASTRA to KRW
2.89162755
1 ASTRA to PHP
0.120751792
1 ASTRA to EGP
￡E.0.100820272
1 ASTRA to BRL
R$0.01162672
1 ASTRA to CAD
C$0.002865156
1 ASTRA to BDT
0.253670116
1 ASTRA to NGN
3.179471918
1 ASTRA to UAH
0.086556778
1 ASTRA to VES
Bs0.2553726
1 ASTRA to CLP
$2.013914
1 ASTRA to PKR
Rs0.588644224
1 ASTRA to KZT
1.128975274
1 ASTRA to THB
฿0.06799555
1 ASTRA to TWD
NT$0.062099142
1 ASTRA to AED
د.إ0.007619654
1 ASTRA to CHF
Fr0.001681722
1 ASTRA to HKD
HK$0.016277408
1 ASTRA to MAD
.د.م0.018934944
1 ASTRA to MXN
$0.039157132
1 ASTRA to PLN
0.007764988
1 ASTRA to RON
лв0.009218328
1 ASTRA to SEK
kr0.020305236
1 ASTRA to BGN
лв0.003550302
1 ASTRA to HUF
Ft0.727209812
1 ASTRA to CZK
0.044679824
1 ASTRA to KWD
د.ك0.0006353172
1 ASTRA to ILS
0.007038318

Astra Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Astra Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Astra Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Astra Protocol

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

