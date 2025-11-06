ExchangeDEX+
The live APRO price today is 0.3549 USD. Track real-time AT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AT price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About AT

AT Price Info

What is AT

AT Whitepaper

AT Official Website

AT Tokenomics

AT Price Forecast

AT History

AT Buying Guide

AT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

AT Spot

AT USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

APRO Logo

APRO Price(AT)

1 AT to USD Live Price:

$0.3548
$0.3548
-3.40%1D
USD
APRO (AT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:25:47 (UTC+8)

APRO (AT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.3265
$ 0.3265
24H Low
$ 0.3845
$ 0.3845
24H High

$ 0.3265
$ 0.3265

$ 0.3845
$ 0.3845

$ 0.88010688164916
$ 0.88010688164916

$ 0.10016620448615678
$ 0.10016620448615678

-0.15%

-3.40%

+1.31%

+1.31%

APRO (AT) real-time price is $ 0.3549. Over the past 24 hours, AT traded between a low of $ 0.3265 and a high of $ 0.3845, showing active market volatility. AT's all-time high price is $ 0.88010688164916, while its all-time low price is $ 0.10016620448615678.

In terms of short-term performance, AT has changed by -0.15% over the past hour, -3.40% over 24 hours, and +1.31% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

APRO (AT) Market Information

No.335

$ 81.63M
$ 81.63M

$ 2.20M
$ 2.20M

$ 354.90M
$ 354.90M

230.00M
230.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000

23.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of APRO is $ 81.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.20M. The circulating supply of AT is 230.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 354.90M.

APRO (AT) Price History USD

Track the price changes of APRO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.012488-3.40%
30 Days$ +0.2549+254.90%
60 Days$ +0.2549+254.90%
90 Days$ +0.2549+254.90%
APRO Price Change Today

Today, AT recorded a change of $ -0.012488 (-3.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

APRO 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.2549 (+254.90%), showing the token's short-term performance.

APRO 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AT saw a change of $ +0.2549 (+254.90%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

APRO 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.2549 (+254.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of APRO (AT)?

Check out the APRO Price History page now.

What is APRO (AT)

APRO is a decentralized oracle network tailored for the Bitcoin ecosystem, providing reliable, fast, and cost-effective data solutions. It aims to construct a secure and trustworthy computing platform by combining off-chain computing with on-chain verification. This approach extends data access and computing capabilities, offering customized computing logic services for decentralized application (DApp) businesses.

APRO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your APRO investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about APRO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your APRO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

APRO Price Prediction (USD)

How much will APRO (AT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your APRO (AT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for APRO.

Check the APRO price prediction now!

APRO (AT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of APRO (AT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy APRO (AT)

Looking for how to buy APRO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase APRO on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AT to Local Currencies

1 APRO(AT) to VND
9,339.1935
1 APRO(AT) to AUD
A$0.542997
1 APRO(AT) to GBP
0.269724
1 APRO(AT) to EUR
0.305214
1 APRO(AT) to USD
$0.3549
1 APRO(AT) to MYR
RM1.483482
1 APRO(AT) to TRY
14.944839
1 APRO(AT) to JPY
¥54.2997
1 APRO(AT) to ARS
ARS$515.091213
1 APRO(AT) to RUB
28.796586
1 APRO(AT) to INR
31.451238
1 APRO(AT) to IDR
Rp5,914.997634
1 APRO(AT) to PHP
20.882316
1 APRO(AT) to EGP
￡E.16.793868
1 APRO(AT) to BRL
R$1.895166
1 APRO(AT) to CAD
C$0.49686
1 APRO(AT) to BDT
43.301349
1 APRO(AT) to NGN
510.644316
1 APRO(AT) to COP
$1,364.998635
1 APRO(AT) to ZAR
R.6.164613
1 APRO(AT) to UAH
14.927094
1 APRO(AT) to TZS
T.Sh.871.9893
1 APRO(AT) to VES
Bs79.1427
1 APRO(AT) to CLP
$334.3158
1 APRO(AT) to PKR
Rs100.308936
1 APRO(AT) to KZT
186.688047
1 APRO(AT) to THB
฿11.473917
1 APRO(AT) to TWD
NT$10.962861
1 APRO(AT) to AED
د.إ1.302483
1 APRO(AT) to CHF
Fr0.28392
1 APRO(AT) to HKD
HK$2.757573
1 APRO(AT) to AMD
֏135.71376
1 APRO(AT) to MAD
.د.م3.304119
1 APRO(AT) to MXN
$6.594042
1 APRO(AT) to SAR
ريال1.330875
1 APRO(AT) to ETB
Br54.413268
1 APRO(AT) to KES
KSh45.849531
1 APRO(AT) to JOD
د.أ0.2516241
1 APRO(AT) to PLN
1.309581
1 APRO(AT) to RON
лв1.565109
1 APRO(AT) to SEK
kr3.382197
1 APRO(AT) to BGN
лв0.599781
1 APRO(AT) to HUF
Ft119.051205
1 APRO(AT) to CZK
7.499037
1 APRO(AT) to KWD
د.ك0.1089543
1 APRO(AT) to ILS
1.153425
1 APRO(AT) to BOB
Bs2.44881
1 APRO(AT) to AZN
0.60333
1 APRO(AT) to TJS
SM3.282825
1 APRO(AT) to GEL
0.961779
1 APRO(AT) to AOA
Kz323.81076
1 APRO(AT) to BHD
.د.ب0.1334424
1 APRO(AT) to BMD
$0.3549
1 APRO(AT) to DKK
kr2.299752
1 APRO(AT) to HNL
L9.355164
1 APRO(AT) to MUR
16.3254
1 APRO(AT) to NAD
$6.168162
1 APRO(AT) to NOK
kr3.605784
1 APRO(AT) to NZD
$0.624624
1 APRO(AT) to PAB
B/.0.3549
1 APRO(AT) to PGK
K1.508325
1 APRO(AT) to QAR
ر.ق1.291836
1 APRO(AT) to RSD
дин.36.12882
1 APRO(AT) to UZS
soʻm4,224.999324
1 APRO(AT) to ALL
L29.825796
1 APRO(AT) to ANG
ƒ0.635271
1 APRO(AT) to AWG
ƒ0.63882
1 APRO(AT) to BBD
$0.7098
1 APRO(AT) to BAM
KM0.60333
1 APRO(AT) to BIF
Fr1,046.6001
1 APRO(AT) to BND
$0.46137
1 APRO(AT) to BSD
$0.3549
1 APRO(AT) to JMD
$57.121155
1 APRO(AT) to KHR
1,425.299694
1 APRO(AT) to KMF
Fr151.1874
1 APRO(AT) to LAK
7,715.217237
1 APRO(AT) to LKR
රු108.098991
1 APRO(AT) to MDL
L6.072339
1 APRO(AT) to MGA
Ar1,598.64705
1 APRO(AT) to MOP
P2.8392
1 APRO(AT) to MVR
5.46546
1 APRO(AT) to MWK
MK616.145439
1 APRO(AT) to MZN
MT22.695855
1 APRO(AT) to NPR
रु50.374506
1 APRO(AT) to PYG
2,516.9508
1 APRO(AT) to RWF
Fr514.2501
1 APRO(AT) to SBD
$2.917278
1 APRO(AT) to SCR
4.876326
1 APRO(AT) to SRD
$13.681395
1 APRO(AT) to SVC
$3.101826
1 APRO(AT) to SZL
L6.168162
1 APRO(AT) to TMT
m1.24215
1 APRO(AT) to TND
د.ت1.0501491
1 APRO(AT) to TTD
$2.402673
1 APRO(AT) to UGX
Sh1,240.7304
1 APRO(AT) to XAF
Fr201.9381
1 APRO(AT) to XCD
$0.95823
1 APRO(AT) to XOF
Fr201.9381
1 APRO(AT) to XPF
Fr36.5547
1 APRO(AT) to BWP
P4.787601
1 APRO(AT) to BZD
$0.713349
1 APRO(AT) to CVE
$34.109439
1 APRO(AT) to DJF
Fr62.8173
1 APRO(AT) to DOP
$22.777482
1 APRO(AT) to DZD
د.ج46.38543
1 APRO(AT) to FJD
$0.809172
1 APRO(AT) to GNF
Fr3,085.8555
1 APRO(AT) to GTQ
Q2.718534
1 APRO(AT) to GYD
$74.230884
1 APRO(AT) to ISK
kr45.0723

APRO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of APRO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official APRO Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About APRO

How much is APRO (AT) worth today?
The live AT price in USD is 0.3549 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AT to USD price?
The current price of AT to USD is $ 0.3549. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of APRO?
The market cap for AT is $ 81.63M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AT?
The circulating supply of AT is 230.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AT?
AT achieved an ATH price of 0.88010688164916 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AT?
AT saw an ATL price of 0.10016620448615678 USD.
What is the trading volume of AT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AT is $ 2.20M USD.
Will AT go higher this year?
AT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:25:47 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AT
AT
USD
USD

1 AT = 0.3549 USD

Trade AT

AT/USDC
$0.355
$0.355
-3.13%
AT/USDT
$0.3548
$0.3548
-3.35%

$102,825.00
$102,825.00

$3,379.00
$3,379.00

$157.96
$157.96

$1.0001
$1.0001

$1,479.30
$1,479.30

$102,825.00
$102,825.00

$3,379.00
$3,379.00

$2.2895
$2.2895

$157.96
$157.96

$1.0626
$1.0626

$0.00
$0.00

$0.00000
$0.00000

$0.00000
$0.00000

$3.724
$3.724

$0.1400
$0.1400

$0.040500
$0.040500

$0.1400
$0.1400

$0.31800
$0.31800

$0.00000000012300
$0.00000000012300

$0.000003300
$0.000003300

