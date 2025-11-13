The table above displays real-time APRO to Gambian Dalasi (AT to GMD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 AT to 10,000 AT. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked AT amounts using the latest GMD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom AT to GMD amounts, please use the tool converter above.

The post Crypto Markets Rallying to End 2025 Would Have Been a Risk for 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitwise chief investment officer Matt Hougan is more confident that crypto markets will boom in 2026, particularly as there hasn’t been a late 2025 rally. Speaking to Cointelegraph at The Bridge conference in New York City on Wednesday, Hougan said a crypto market rally at the end of 2025 would have fit the four-year cycle thesis, meaning 2026 would mark the start of a bear market, similar to 2022 and 2018. When asked to revise his prediction about whether the crypto market will boom in 2026, Hougan said: “I’m actually more confident in that quote. The biggest risk was [if] we ripped into the end of 2025 and then we got a pullback.” Hougan said interest in the Bitcoin (BTC) debasement trade, stablecoins and tokenization would continue to accelerate, while arguing that Uniswap’s fee switch proposal introduced on Monday would reinvigorate interest in decentralized finance protocols in the coming year. “I think the underlying fundamentals are just so sound,” Hougan said. “I think these earlier forces, institutional investment, regulatory progress, stablecoins, tokenization, I just think those are too big to keep down. So I think 2026 will be a good year.” Matt Hougan at The Bridge conference in New York City. Source: Cointelegraph Bitcoin can still set a new high before year’s end Hougan is still optimistic that Bitcoin, Ether (ETH) and Solana (SOL) can set new highs by 2026, but not as far as Maelstrom Fund chief investment officer Arthur Hayes and Fundstrat managing partner Tom Lee think. The pair predicted a few months ago that Bitcoin and Ether could reach $250,000 and $15,000, respectively, before the end of the year. Related: Altcoins aren’t dead; long live altcoins Bitcoin is currently trading at $101,762 and Ether at $3,416, meaning that they would have to rise 145% and 340% to…

